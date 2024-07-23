Joe Burrow Goes Blonde in Latest Buzz Cut; Sparks Hilarious Comparisons to ‘Slim Shady’ Eminem and Cody Rhodes Ahead of NFL 2024 Season

Joe Burrow appears to be expecting that the Cincinnati Bengals would be an American nightmare for rival defenders this season.

The Bengals quarterback came at training camp with a bleached buzzcut that some fans claim resembles WWE sensation Cody Rhodes and Rag god himself Eminem.



Regardless, it's evident that Burrow arrived at Bengals camp on Tuesday to generate headlines. His eye-catching haircut might serve as a distraction as Burrow works his way back onto the field following last year's season-ending wrist injury.

Last season, Burrow was restricted to ten games and passed for 2,309 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions, his career low.

Fans compare Joe Burrow to Cody Rhodes and Eminem

After the Bengals QB came in the field with the haircut the fans went berserk on social media. One fan wrote on X, “Bro looks like that Eminem guy from fortnite”



“Slim Shady was the last thing” this fan expected from Jow Burrow. The fan wrote, “When he was on the podcast talking about his style and said “this year imma give then something to talk about. Slim Shady was the LAST thing I expected “

Another fan sarcastically wrote, “Cody Rhodes new Bengals QB?”

Another fan wrote, that it’s time for ”Joey Rhodes has to finish the story.”

Another fan wrote, “Dear slim, i wrote you but you still ain’t callin”

Joe Burrow is coming off an ACL injury

Fortunately for Bengals fans, elegance isn't the only thing Burrow is displaying during camp this season.

After missing nearly half of the 2023 season due to injury, the Pro Bowler has been cleared for contact ahead of summer training, which means his throwing wrist will be on show on the field.

The Pro Bowler's comeback has been gradual; he was sidelined over the summer due to wrist pain and was just recently cleared for full contact. Burrow's wrist injury is unusual for a quarterback, so it'll be fascinating to watch how he recovers.

If Burrow is 100 percent healthy, this may be his first full-fledged training camp. He missed virtually all of camp last year due to a calf injury, had an emergency appendectomy in 2022, recovered from an ACL injury in 2021, and had COVID-19 limitations in 2020.

Perhaps a little bleach and a newly shaven head will be enough to get Burrow through camp unharmed.

