Joe Burrow Has a Three Word Explanation for Drastic New Look That Has Fans Comparing Him to Eminem and Cody Rhodes

Joe Burrow recently debuted a new bleach-blonde hairstyle at his training camp. During a media availability, the Bengals quarterback explained his makeover in three words: "I was bored."

Burrow's change in look was driven by boredom, and NFL fans quickly compared his new style to Eminem and Cody Rhodes. According to Joe, he decided to alter his hairstyle after a conversation with his teammate Bobby Gene Hill.

Burrows' new blonde hairdo

The star of the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe, got a fresh new blonde hairstyle and made his first appearance with his new hairdo at the Bengals' training camp. Joe mentioned in his press conference, which was held on Tuesday, that “B.J. said that if I buzzed it and bleached it, he would do it, too. So now everybody's gotta hold him accountable 'cause he's gotta do it in the next week," said Burrow.”

The NFL star mentioned to the reporters, “I got bored; that's about it.” His buzz cut look was compared on the internet to Eminem’s platinum blonde and WWE star Cody Rodes. Some fans also compared his look with Eminem on X. One fan wrote, “Bro looks like that Eminem guy from Fortnite.” In contrast, another fan wrote comically, “Cody rodes New Bengals QB?”. Moreover, Burrow did this after the talk with his teammate B.J., and as Joe mentioned, he did this out of boredom. After all, the burrow looked stunning and stole the spotlight just with his drastic hair makeover.

About Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals QB, who has survived many severe injuries in his career, still gives his best on-field. Joe never misses out on impressing his fanbase. He has survived a wrist injury and made a great comeback on-field. Last season he was restricted to play because of his ACL injury. Burrow has passed for 2,309 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions till now.

Since his injury, he couldn't play for half the season, but now he has passed all his tests and has been permitted for the training camps. Joe is all ready to gear up his game and win the hearts of his fans again. However, a little blonde and buzzcut is enough to steal the spotlight on the on-field.

