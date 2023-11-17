Joe Burrow injury update: What happened to Bengals QB in ‘TNF’ loss to Ravens?

Thursday Night Football wasn’t great for the Cincinnati Bengals. The team didn’t just lose to the Baltimore Ravens but also lost its key quarterback to injury. Bengals’ star quarterback Joe Burrow exited the field mid-game, and here’s the reason why:

Why did Joe Burrow leave the Bengals vs Ravens mid-game?

Joe Burrow was seen exiting the field in the second quarter of the game and went straight inside the medical tent. After staying there for a while, he was later seen attempting to throw a football but failed miserably in doing so.

The star quarterback was taken into the locker room; Jake Browning called out as his replacement. Zac Taylor, head coach of the Bengals, later revealed that Joe Burrow had a wrist injury. However, the injury isn’t considered to be serious.

Bengals’ head coach issues statement on Joe Burrow’s wrist injury

According to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor stated that quarterback Joe Burrow appears to have sprained his wrist.

Charlie Clifford from NBC 5 Cincinnati asked the head coach whether or not Joe Burrow will miss all the games going forward in the 2023 season. Zac Taylor said he had no idea about it.

“I have no idea. All the information I have is two seconds worth, and then we went to win the game,” Bengals’ head coach explained, as per Clifford.

Interestingly, before the game, Joe Burrow was seen wearing a wristband, which reflects that there was a pre-existing issue with his wrist. However, according to NFL reporter Tom Pelissore, Joe wasn’t on the injury report.

But now that he’s out due to injury, his participation with a damaged wrist becomes questionable. Talking about the wrist injury, there’s no update on how serious it is, but soon, we’ll get the current health status from the Bengals.

The Bengals will next face the Steelers on November 26 at the Paul Brown Stadium. So there’s almost a week of time that Joe Burrow has to rest and make a return.