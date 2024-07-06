Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Odell Beckham Jr Pose With Olivia Dunne at Michael Rubin’s White Party

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin hosts one of the most star-studded events every year. Various musicians, actors, and athletes attend his Fourth of July White party. NFL stars Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Odell Beckham Jr were invited to this year’s celebration in the Hamptons.

Rubin sent invitations to over 350 celebrities this year. All the attendees received a pair of custom Travis Scott x George Condo sneakers worth around $50,000. The accessory was delivered in a white suitcase with personalized notes. Rubin has been offered more than $1,000,000 in the past for an invite, but he declined it.

Joe Burrow, Odell Beckham, Ja’Marr Chase, and Olivia Dunne at Michael Rubin’s white party

Multiple NFL stars enjoyed the Fourth of July white party at Rubin’s Hamptons estate. Bengals star Joe Burrow was spotted with his fellow athletes at the event. The Bengals quarterback joined the party for the second consecutive year.

Burrow’s teammate Ja’Marr Chase and Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. were also invited. The NFL stars were photographed together with social media celebrity Olivia Dunne. The four of them looked stunning in their dazzling white outfits.

The event serves as a hotspot for networking opportunities. Stars from sports and entertainment come together for the grand event. The Kardashians, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez are some of the notable past attendees. Tom Brady and Travis Scott highlighted the party this year.

Michael Rubin has connections with many celebrities worldwide. He is the former part-owner of the Philadelphia Eagles and New Jersey Devils. But he sold it to expand Fanatics into sports betting. Fanatics is a sports merchandise company. It collaborates with multiple leagues, including the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and Nascar. The company is valued at $31 billion.

Tom Brady and Odell Beckham Jr participate in a football game at Rubin’s white party

Tom Brady and CJ Stroud went head-to-head in a beach football game. The clash was set up for a pre-party BBQ. Odell Beckham Jr, Damar Hamlin, and Micah Parsons gave the spectators a taste of the NFL before the huge celebrations.

Hamlin intercepted Brady’s pass to score. It led to loud complaints from Micah Parsons. The Cowboys star wasn’t happy with Brady. He argued that he was open for a play and should have been included in the move.

Brady’s mistake proved expensive as his side lost 5-4 to Stroud and Co. in a thrilling encounter. Hamlin’s interception surprised the fans, as the Bills star has played fewer games than Brady’s Super Bowl. It was a fun build-up for the white party.