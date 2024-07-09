Joe Burrow Predicts Bengals Will Claim 1st Position in AFC North Division This Season: ‘Give People Something To Talk About This Year’

A new NFL season is about to begin, and the Cincinnati Bengals are once again regarded as a top team. Joe Burrow has sent a harsh warning to the entire league about his team's intentions this season.

In a recent podcast appearance, Joe Burrow predicted that Cincinnati would win the AFC North this season. After suffering from wrist and calf issues last year, he appears prepared to return with a vengeance when the 2024 NFL season begins.

Joe Burrow claims to win the AFC North Zone this season

Joe Burrow confidently claimed that the Bengals would finish first in the AFC North. When asked about potential AFC North standings, the former LSU player stated without hesitation that the Bengals would finish first. By helping his team win, he hopes to demonstrate to everyone that he is the best quarterback in the league.

In the most recent episode of the podcast Pardon My Take, Burrow made the bold prediction that the Bengals would reclaim the AFC North crown after finishing in first place. When asked about the AFC North standings, he said, “Bengals first, and then I don’t care.”

He further commented, "That's what happens when you get hurt. You stop playing football, and people forget about you. I enjoy my current location. If you are not out there and no one is observing you, there is nothing to talk about. So I plan to give them something to speak about this year. I'm thrilled."

Advertisement

Burrow also joked about performing a fake moon salute if he scores a rushing touchdown on the road this season, similar to what Randy Moss did in a Minnesota Vikings playoff win over the Green Bay Packers in 2005.

"If I score a rushing touchdown, I might bring back the fake moon," Burrow told reporters.

Also Read: JJ Watt Breaks the Internet With Jaw-Dropping Physique Pictures

Joe Burrow benefited from his injury?

Joe Burrow played in only eleven games in 2023, missing significant time due to injury for the second time in four seasons. As a result, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback believes he is being forgotten heading into 2024.

Burrow explained in a podcast that he benefited from extra recovery time at the end of the 2023 season when he recovered from wrist surgery. He hopes to bring Cincinnati to the playoffs in 2024 after a 9-8 record last season.

The Cincinnati Bengals have won the AFC North Division championship six times. Their titles came in the years 2005, 2009, 2013, 2015, 2021, and 2022. Before 2005, the team won the AFC Central division, which preceded the AFC North, four times.

Advertisement