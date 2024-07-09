Joe Burrow Proposes Suggestions to Improve Pro Bowl With an 18-Game NFL Season

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has offered compelling suggestions. It aimed to revitalize interest in the NFL's lackluster Pro Bowl. The event is often criticized as the weakest among major professional sports' All-Star showcases. Players approach it cautiously due to injury risks.

However, fans typically find little excitement in a non-competitive game scheduled either after the season or during the Super Bowl bye week. During an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, Burrow delved into his proposal.

Enhancing idea for Pro Bowl with Joe Burrow's input

The footballer hinges on the idea of expanding the NFL season to 18 games, necessitating two bye weeks. Burrow's concept involves maintaining the first bye week in the traditional format . It staggered across the season for each team. However, the second bye week would be synchronized for all teams during Week 13.

Burrow's innovative twist centers on transforming this synchronized bye week into a Pro Bowl break akin to the NBA's All-Star festivities. He envisions a series of engaging events, such as 7-on-7 competitions. On the other hand, skills challenges are designed to captivate audiences and elevate the Pro Bowl's appeal and viewership ratings.

This strategic move aims to inject mid-season excitement. Entertainment into the NFL calendar while providing players with a beneficial respite before the crucial final stretch of games.

In addition to enhancing the Pro Bowl's allure, Burrow's proposed schedule adjustment would potentially shift the Super Bowl to the Sunday preceding Presidents Day. This scheduling tweak aligns with longstanding fan and media suggestions.

Joe Burrow's ideas to revamp the Pro Bowl in a longer NFL season

His ideas offer the promise of extending the Super Bowl celebration into a national holiday on the following Monday. Which also further engages fans and enhances the game's cultural significance.

Acknowledging that some players might prefer alternative uses for their bye week. For example, on a vacation away from football, Burrow emphasizes the opportunity for athletes to showcase their personalities.

His innovative approach prompts discussions about potential future leadership roles within the league. This also suggests that Burrow's visionary ideas could extend beyond his playing career. This also possibly positions him as a candidate for influential roles like NFL commissioner. Let us know in the comments what your thoughts are about the whole suggestion.

