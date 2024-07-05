Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in his recovery journey has found a harmonious solution to rehabilitate his surgically repaired wrist by learning to play the piano.

The star player, known for his on-field prowess, is now making waves off the field with this creative approach to healing.

Burrow, speaking to Complex Sports, revealed his musical venture, stating, "I'm learning the piano right now. Hopefully, I can get pretty good at that by next offseason."

This revelation comes as Burrow prepares for the upcoming 2024 NFL season, aiming to bounce back from a challenging 2023 campaign that was cut short due to a wrist injury.

Joe Burrow’s perfect tune-up for recovery

Burrow explained the dual purpose behind his piano practice: "It's helped my rehab too for my wrist, so that's something I want to get good at."

This innovative approach to rehabilitation showcases Burrow's determination to return to peak form.

"I've always wanted to learn how to play, but this was an opportune time to work on my hand and wrist dexterity while also learning that. So it was kind of the perfect storm," Burrow added, highlighting the coincidental timing of his new skill acquisition.

Burrow's primary goal for the 2024 season is clear: to be present on the field for every game. "Well, number one, I want to be on the field for all the games," he emphasized.

He adds, "I know I'm going to play well when I'm out there. I'm at that point in my career where I've seen enough to know myself that I can go out there and play as well as anybody in the game.”

The quarterback's focus on availability stems from his experiences in previous seasons. In his rookie year, Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 11.

Last season, after initially battling a calf strain, he encountered another setback in Week 11 with the wrist injury that required surgery.

While piano playing is a unique addition to his rehabilitation regimen, it's part of a broader strategy to enhance his physical resilience.

Burrow stated, "The biggest strides this year are going to be my body and learning how to get through the season, get through practices with my body, and feeling in tip-top shape. And so that's the main focus for the off-season."

This approach aligns with other NFL players who have employed unconventional methods to prevent injuries.

For instance, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa practised Judo to improve his ability to fall safely after experiencing concussions.

Joe Burrow composing a comeback

Burrow's commitment to a full recovery is rooted in his past successes with the Bengals. In the two seasons where he played every game, Cincinnati reached the Super Bowl, participated in two AFC Championship games, and secured five playoff victories.

With the Bengals boasting what is considered their best offensive line in the Burrow era, expectations are high for a strong comeback. The team's goal is clear: ensure Burrow is fully healed and prepared to lead them back to the postseason.