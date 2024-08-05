Joe Burrow Reveals His Mindset When He Is Up Against Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is one of the greatest quarterbacks in the National Football League (NFL), and to face such a player, Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow has revealed his mentality. During an appearance on Up & Adams, the quarterback talked about what goes on in his mind when he is up against the Kansas City Chiefs star.

“Gotta not be scared to make mistakes,” the former LSU Tigers player said. The 27-year-old continued to share how the player brings the best out of him. He said, “Gotta go out and make plays 'cause you know he's gonna go out and make plays, and that brings out the beat in me.”

Burrow, who was all praise for the Chiefs QB, called it an “exciting challenge” every time he faced Mahomes. He said, “It's an opportunity... All eyes are going to be on it.”

Indeed, when you face a player like Mahomes, one should have a very strong mentality. The three-time Super Bowl champion has proven himself to be regarded as one of the best players in the league.

Mahomes is one of the five quarterbacks in the history of the NFL to bag three or more Lombardi trophies as a starter. Mahomes and Burrow have faced each other four times, including two regular-season games and two AFC Championship games, so far.

Advertisement

They are set for another encounter this upcoming season in week 2 of the campaign at Arrowhead Stadium. It will be exciting to see Burrow back on the field, as his last season was spent with injuries.

The player was recently ranked 39th on the NFL Top 100 list for 2024, and the Bengals QB will do everything to prove that he is better than the ranking this year. The ranking he has been positioned at came as a shock for the quarterback with a 51.6 QBR.

Burrow also revealed his life after returning from injury. On the Up and Adams Show this week, the 27-year-old quarterback said, “When you’re coming back from injury… you build your life around football and being out there and playing well and winning games.”

The American football player stated that although you “work hard for it,” you cannot do anything when it's taken away from you. He continued, “And so you kind of go through a dark time there for a little bit.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Patrick Mahomes Reveals if He Feels Underpaid After Other Top QBs Receive Mega Deals

The Bengals’ first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has been sidelined by injuries and has been knocked around since he kicked off his 2020 rookie season, which didn't go as expected. The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner suffered a terrible knee injury, which was said to be a Grade 3 tear on his ACL, MCL, PCL, and a meniscus tear.

This was not it; Burrow went through an unfortunate calf strain the previous season, which was followed by a ligament injury that resulted in him being sidelined for the remainder of the season. Meanwhile, fans are awaiting his return and anticipate a better performance from the player.

The pre-season is nearly upon us when the Bengals will play three games ahead of the start of their regular season against the New England Patriots at home on September 8.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: NFL Top 100 Reveals Lamar Jackson Is Highest Rated QB in the List Surpassing Patrick Mahomes