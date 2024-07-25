Joe Burrow Reveals Why Did He Go Blonde With Buzz Cut Ahead Of NFL 2024-25 Season

In the past couple of days, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has made waves as he arrived at training camp sporting a dramatic new hairstyle.

The 27-year-old star athlete walked in on a platinum blonde buzz cut, which instantly drew comparisons to rap icon Eminem and WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes by fans and observers alike.

With the 2024-25 NFL season approaching, Burrow's unexpected transformation has become the talk of the town, completely overshadowing even the start of training camp itself.

Joe Burrow reveals the true reason for his haircut

When asked about the motivation behind his new look, Burrow's response was refreshingly candid. "I got bored, that's about it," he told reporters during a press conference.

Interestingly enough, Burrow also revealed that his dramatic hair change was initially sparked by a playful bet with teammate B.J. Hill.

"B.J. said that if I buzzed it and bleached it, he would do it, too," Burrow explained. "So now everybody's gotta hold him accountable 'cause he's gotta do it in the next week."

Social Media reaction to Joe Burrow’s new look

The internet was quick to react to Burrow's new look, with comparisons to Eminem's iconic Slim Shady era flooding social media platforms.

Even the Cincinnati Bengals' official X account joined in on the fun, posting a picture of Burrow with the caption "Guess who's back," referencing Eminem's hit song Without Me.

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes also chimed in on the comparison, sharing a photoshopped image of Burrow wearing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship title.

Rhodes captioned the post, "Time to finish your story this season @JoeyB🏆 @Toms_Customs," alluding to his own "finish the story" ideology.

While the blonde buzz cut may seem like a drastic change for the NFL star, it's not entirely new territory for Burrow.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, he sported a similar hairstyle during his high school football days at Athens High School in Ohio. This throwback to his roots adds another layer of intrigue to Burrow's latest style evolution.

Joe Burrow discusses the upcoming NFL season

In other NFL-related news, Burrow also addressed his ongoing recovery from a wrist injury that cut short his 2023-24 NFL season.

"I was happy with [it] today. Still feeling it out, still have some throws where it's like, 'Well what did that look like?' Usually goes where I want it to but doesn't spin the way I want it to. So, we're still working through that," he explained.

Despite the challenges, it looks like Burrow remains optimistic about his progress. "But I feel really good about where I'm at. I feel like I kind of figured something out toward the end of the practice there in individuals. So, looking forward to exploring that a little more," he added.

As the Bengals prepare for their season opener against the New England Patriots on September 8, all eyes will be on Burrow and his ability to lead the team back to the championship title.

While talking about his new hairstyle he says further "I think this is probably temporary. I'll let it grow out, see what it looks like, little frosted tips. I don't know. We'll see."

The 2024-25 NFL season could be seen as a crucial opportunity for Burrow and the Bengals to bounce back from last year's disappointing finish. With his wrist injury behind him and a fresh look to match his renewed focus, Burrow seems poised to "finish the story," as Cody Rhodes so aptly put it.

