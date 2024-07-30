Joe Burrow Surprisingly Ranked Lower Than Tua Tagovailoa in NFL Top 100 List

On Monday, the NFL released its top 100 players for the 2024 season. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was ranked 39th in the NFL's Top 100, even lower than Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Joe Burrow took a serious dip from No. 6 to No. 39

The rating prompted concerns for the Cincinnati Bengals, as Joe Burrow is their primary starting quarterback, in whom they have invested heavily. He is also anticipated to perform well, but his injury-prone health has already produced issues for the Bengals.



Burrow slipped down the ranks from his prior level of No. 6 overall in 2023. He missed the final seven games of the season due to a wrist injury. It is not unexpected that he has dropped in the rankings, but No. 39 seems a little low.

He was able to suit up for the first 10 games of the season before suffering a season-ending wrist injury against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. When healthy, Burrow completed 66.8 percent of his throws, totaling 2,309 yards and 15 touchdowns to six interceptions.

Meanwhile, Tagovailoa rose to No. 82 in the 2023 rankings. The signal-caller has had an interesting summer, as he got a hefty four-year deal for $212.4 million from Miami on Friday.



Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to a respectable 11-6 record in 2023, allowing the franchise to make consecutive postseason appearances for the first time since 2001. The 26-year-old got his first Pro Bowl selection after collecting a league-high 4,624 passing yards and 29 touchdowns.

With offensive line acquisitions in free agency and the draft, including Trent Brown and Amarius Mims, Burrow may return to the top of the list if he can remain on the field in 2024. Tua is also looking good this season, as seen by his practice repetitions, which show him hitting the majority of his targets.

Who votes for this Top 100 list?

NFL players are not only accountable for the game and their performance but also for the rankings. Yes, NFL players vote for the top 100 list, which the NFL creates and runs polls for, and only active players are eligible to vote.



The NFL Top 100 list is always released, in part as the league attempts to generate excitement around the start of training camps. The first set of rankings, Nos. 100–81, were revealed on Monday, July 22. The NFL disclosed 10 more each day after that (excluding weekends) until the top 10 players were revealed on Friday, August 2.

NFL fans like arguing about which players are the best in the game, and the league has capitalized on this by releasing its annual NFL Top 100 list. While the list sparks discussions and controversies regarding its credibility, it will always have some influence.

The NFL surveys players to decide who among their contemporaries is the greatest. The league then combines the results to create the NFL Top 100. That is not to argue that player opinions are perfect.