Joe Burrow Veneers: Is the NFL star's smile natural?

Joe Burrow has been in the headlines for his charming smile. Many believe the NFL star has transformed his smile, but the 27-year-old has never addressed the speculations. According to public opinion, Burrow has veneers.

Burrow led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in 2022, where his side lost to Mahomes’ Chiefs. He has made his mark in the NFL with his performance and leadership. But his smile has recently grabbed some attention. Find out if Joe Burrow has veneers.

Is Joe Burrow’s smile natural?

Burrow’s teeth have divided the NFL community into two sides. Some believe that his notably large and white teeth are fake. While others credit his good genetics for the same. Burrow’s teeth have become a hot topic. The athlete is often asked about them in interviews. They have also been the subject of multiple jokes and memes.

Joe’s teeth are comparatively bigger than normal people's and are pretty white, too. His teeth are relatively straight and even. Dental professionals have observed significant changes in his smile. It has led to people believing that he has fake teeth.

In comparison, Burrow’s teeth now look more straight and evenly spaced. It might be a possibility that he has had some orthodontic procedure done. His teeth have a constant bright shade, which is usually the result of veneers. An expert has observed that Burrow’s canine angle has been altered.

There’s no solid evidence that Joe Burrow’s teeth are fake. The player has never agreed to the claims. There might be some signs, but nothing has been proven yet. It might be his genetics or a medical procedure, but nobody has cleared the air.

Joe Burrow names his most fashionable guy in the NFL

Burrow walked on the Vogue fashion runway a couple of weeks ago. His teammate Justin Jefferson accompanied him on his trip to Paris Fashion Week. Joe revealed his most fashionable guy in the league in an interview with Complex.

The Bengals QB named Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and Odell Beckham Jr in his most fashionable guys list. Burrow was impressed by the crossover between fashion and sports. He said he loved clothes but never understood the industry.

