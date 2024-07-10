Joe Burrow Wants to Play for US Flag Football Team and Win Gold in First Olympic Event: ‘It Would Be Embarrassing Not to Win’

Flag Football is set to be included in the 2028 Summer Olympics. Many NFL stars want to participate in the mega event in Las Vegas. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the latest addition to the list.

The 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year is keen on representing his nation. He recently appeared on the Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast. The NFL star shared his dream of playing under the US flag with his former college teammates.

Joe Burrow determined to win a gold medal at the 2028 Olympics

Burrow sat down for an interview with host Big Cat and PFT Commenter. The Bengals QB revealed he is waiting for a chance to compete for Team USA. “I really want to play for the Olympic flag football team,” he told the hosts.

Joe wants Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson to join him. He thinks it’d be really cool to play for the nation with his collegemates. Chase and Jefferson were Burrow’s teammates when he played for the LSU Tigers.

The 27-year-old thinks it would be embarrassing if the US team doesn’t win a gold. It’d be the first time flag football will feature in the Olympics. There has been no official statement about the inclusion of NFL stars in the team.

Joe Burrow’s wrist injury forced him to sit out for six games last season. The 2022 Pro Bowler would like to stay fit this season. Former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson thinks a healthy Burrow can lead the Bengals to the AFC Championship.

Who else wants to join the US flag football team for the 2028 Olympics?

The Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared his opinion on Flag Football’s inclusion in the Olympics. He said the NFL and American football are reaching further parts of the world. Mahomes added that it’d be great to have flag football in the Olympics.

The three-time Super Bowl champion expressed gratitude to the game. Mahomes said it has given him so much. He wants to ensure that everyone gets the same experience he had as a child. “I definitely want to,” Mahomes said about his desire to represent the US flag. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill also wants to play flag football for the nation.

Patrick, however, has seen some flag football players. He believes that they are a little faster than him. Mahomes will be 31 or 32 years old by then. He wants to see if he can still move around then. “I’m going to try to get out there and throw the football around, maybe in LA.”

He joked that coach Andy Reid, GM Brett Veach, or anybody else shouldn’t know about this.