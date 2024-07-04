Joe Burrows Expresses Disapproval of Top 5 Quarterback Rankings; Says It Can Change From Week to Week

Joe Burrow expressed his disapproval of the quarterback ratings. As one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Burrow stated that he doesn't believe in such lists because they can diminish the accomplishments of players. He also highlighted that the rankings change from week to week, filled with constant ups and downs.

However, Burrow didn’t have a promising previous season. He played just 10 games for the Cincinnati Bengals before being ruled out due to a wrist injury, and the Bengals suffered significantly in his absence.

Joe Burrow explains his disapproval

Joe Burrow expressed his disapproval of quarterback ratings during an interview with Complex Sports. He shared that he doesn’t believe in the list of top five quarterbacks. Moreover, he emphasized that every player has a different set of skills, making it fun to witness their performances.

Sharing his thoughts, Burrow said, "I'm going to stay away from that one. There are so many good ones. But I mean, I think we were just talking about it earlier, there are so many good ones right now that it's just an exciting time because there are so many guys playing the game at a high level. And like I said, diverse skill sets are a lot of fun to watch.”

Currently, Burrow faces the challenge of coming back from a disappointing season and showcasing why he is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Joe Burrow with the Cincinnati Bengals

In the previous season, Burrow recorded 2,309 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 10 games. Following this, the Bengals finished at the bottom of the AFC North division with eight defeats and nine victories. However, there’s some good news! After suffering an injury, Burrow attended the Bengals' practice sessions in the off-season.

Moreover, Burrow was seen warming up and showing promise in his throws. With his caliber, Burrow can turn the tables for the Bengals. Now, the anticipation is around his gameplay for the upcoming season and how he can lead the Bengals to a more promising position.



