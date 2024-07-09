Joe Burrow’s Eye Opening Take About TJ Watt: ‘There’s No Other Defensive Lineman I Have To Treat Like a DB’

T.J. Watt has the unusual ability to disrupt the passing game even when he isn't close to sacking the quarterback. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow understands this as well as any passer in the league.



Joe Burrow, the Bengals' starting quarterback, delivered a high compliment to one of his rival competitors while speaking on a podcast. He agreed that Watt is more of a defensive back due to the number of passes he blocks or intercepts.

Joe Burrow praises TJ Watt

Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, has only met Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt four times on the NFL field. Regardless, the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year had a significant impact on the quarterback.



In an episode of the Pardon My Take podcast, Burrow explained why Watt is so difficult to play against.

Burrow said, "Yeah, I can definitely feel him. Within this league, T.J. stands out as a player. I don't have to treat any other defensive lineman as a DB. He's going to jump up and capture it, so I have to be aware of where he is.”

He continued, “And no one else is capable of doing that. It's pretty unusual, in my opinion, that you have to watch out for him in the passing game."

Watt has 7 pass deflections and 2 interceptions against the Bengals, more than any other team in the NFL. Watt had a standout effort against the Bengals in Week 1 of 2022, sacking Burrow and recording an interception as the Steelers won overtime to start the season. The Steelers will play the Bengals in Weeks 13 and 18 of 2024.

TJ Watt is best at the defensive end

T.J. Watt, the Steelers' pass rusher, is unquestionably one of the NFL's top defenders. Watt came to Pittsburgh through the 2017 NFL draft. The Steelers selected him at No. 30 overall, making him the fourth linebacker selected in the first round. The remainder of history is still being written.



Watt has also proven to be disruptive when asked to drop into coverage, with seven interceptions and 46 passes defended in his career. Two of those interceptions came from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who recently praised Watt's flexibility on defense.

Watt is placed among the top three candidates for AP Defensive Player of the Year, for the next five seasons. After terrorizing NFL offenses with an NFL record-tying 22.5 sacks in 2021, he was awarded the highest accolade. Watt had accumulated 198 quarterback hits and 96.5 sacks over his seven-year NFL career.

Watt finished second in the AP Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2023, with 19.0 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, 36 quarterback hits, eight passes defensed, and one interception. The 2017 first-round pick has 12.0 sacks and seven passes defended.