Joe Burrow’s Madden NFL 25 Cover Gets Leaked Sparking Major Backlash: ‘This Is Horrible’

The iconic video game is gearing up with its cover photo to be released soon with its latest edition.

Meanwhile, fans on the internet have speculated that this time, there are chances that Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow will be on the cover of Madden NFL 25 after EA published a trailer with the caption, “Cover Reveal.”

After this, Joe Burrow's Madden NFL 25 cover apparently got leaked on Reddit but the users on the internet were not convinced with the creativity.

Joe Burrow's Madden NFL 25 cover apparently leaked, making fans upset with its lack of creativity

Fans of the internet were heavily disappointed with the leak of alleged Joe Burrow's Madden NFL 25 cover on Reddit via a GameStop listing.

MLFootboll posted the screenshot of the leak with over 1 million views so far and the comments were not in favor of the cover.

A user wrote, “Nah they actually have given up on any sort of creativity and joy the cover is just bros face.”

Another user, “Remember when Madden Covers weren’t just standard pictures.”

One user called the cover horrible, “This better not be the actual picture they use this is horrible.”

Another disappointed user, “Even if it’s burrow that picture makes him look 60.”

ne more, “That’s hideous, I’ll continue to play madden 22 thank you.”

Advertisement

Last but not the least, one user asked, “If that is actually the cover it is easily the worst in Madden history. What were they thinking?”

Last year's cover featured Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Meanwhile, some fans also think that this year's cover player, as per the voice, will be Christian McCaffrey, if not Burrow, who had a better season than the Bengals' star who was sidelined for most of the time.

Madden NFL 25 cover to be released on June 11

Madden NFL 25 cover will soon be revealed, on June 11. The cover is graced by different players or teams and the fans love seeing the creativity.

Alongside Burrow and McCaffrey, Travis Kelce, Justin Jefferson, and C.J. Stroud are some of the anticipated players to be on the cover.

It is to be seen who actually will be on the cover as we wait for June 11 to arrive, the official date for the announcement.

Advertisement