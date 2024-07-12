Joe Hendry Believed to Be on the Verge of Being the Next John Cena Amid Rising Popularity in WWE

TNA Wrestling’s working deal with WWE has helped the company garner a lot of attention lately. Many top stars from TNA have made their appearances in WWE. And Joe Hendry is one of them.

The Scottish wrestler first made his NXT appearance a few weeks ago, participating in the NXT Battle Royal. Suddenly, fans became believers in Joe Hendry, as he made waves after his WWE appearance.

That said, TNA World Champion Moose recently acknowledged Hendry for his hard work, claiming the latter is on his way to becoming the next John Cena.

Moose thinks Joe Hendry is the next John Cena

On the July 9th edition of NXT, Joe Hendry made his appearance and aligned himself with Trick Williams. The duo faced off against the team of Shawn Spears and NXT World Champion Ethan Page. The 36-year-old star secured the win for his team by pinning Shawn Spears.

Amid his increasing admiration among fans, TNA World Champion Moose touted Hendry as the next John Cena during a recent interview with WhatCulture.

While speaking with WhatCulture, Moose showered praise on Hendry for dedication to the wrestling business. According to Moose, Hendry has paid his due to arrive at this juncture in his career, soliciting feedback from other wrestling veterans.

He stated, “I believe in Joe Hendry. I think Joe Hendry is on the cusp of being the next John Cena. He has worked his ass off. His story and journey show that hard work pays off. Many people don’t know the effort Joe Hendry put in, the questions he asked, and how he cornered older guys in the locker room, asking them how to improve.”

Considering the roads John Cena traveled early in his career to reach the level he did in the wrestling business, it’s safe to say that Hendry is on the same path. Moreover, the craze for Hendry among fans is on the upswing, much like it was for John Cena during his rise.

Joe Hendry recalls having a 10-minute phone call with John Cena when he was only 15

When John Cena rose to prominence in WWE, he resonated with a younger demographic of fans. Joe Hendry recently recalled having a 10-minute phone call with the sixteen-time World Champion when the former was 15.

While speaking on Insights with Chris Van Vliet, Hendry recalled his insightful conversation with Cena. According to him, his friend arranged a phone call with Cena for him, as Hendry missed a WWE show.

Without a doubt, the 10-minute phone call with one of the greatest wrestlers of all time was a life-changing event for Joe Hendry.

Nonetheless, at this rate, there’s no reason to doubt Joe Hendry’s rise to superstardom in the future. We will have to wait and see when Hendry makes his next WWE appearance as he continues to gain a wave of support from his fans.