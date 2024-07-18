Joe Hendry Gives Big Update On His TNA Contract Expiry Amid Rumors Of Joining WWE Officially

TNA superstar Joe Hendry is inarguably the next big thing on WWE NXT. Hendry had made heads turn with his WWE debut when he came for the Battle Royal at WWE NXT on June 12, 2024. His entrance video became the no.1 most watched video on X, overtaking even Wyatt Sick6 debut.

That response from the fans showed that it wasn’t the last of Joe Hendry but it was just the beginning. Hendry made his second appearance on WWE NXT on July 9, to team up with Trick Williams against NXT Champion Ethan Page and Shawn Spears. And that segment was received well by the fans too.

However, Hendry is still under a TNA contract, and the appearances he makes at WWE are because of the WWE-TNA collaboration. But then, Hendry’s full time joining of WWE is being discussed a lot. Now, the superstar has opened up on his TNA contract expiry.

What did Joe Hendry say about his TNA contract?

While speaking at Talk is Jericho, Hendry said that he has a while left on his TNA contract, but because of the good relationship he shares with the company, anything is possible.

"We've got a while, but because of the working relationship, I really feel like anything is possible. I'm very thankful to TNA management. Any time, not once have I gone to them with an opportunity, and not once have they said no. I went to them and said, 'I think this would be great.' They always support me,” Fightful quoted Hendry.

Advertisement

With the kind of appreciation Joe Hendry has been receiving at WWE, the day isn’t far when he would be signing fulltime with the WWE. But then, he also has title matches lined up at TNA. He is scheduled to compete for the company’s World Championship against six other wrestlers at Slammiversary, a pay-per-view event scheduled on July 20. That match will have TNA champion Moose, Josh Alexander, Nic Nemeth, Frankie Kazarian, and Steve Maclin.

Also Read: WWE Has Big Plans for Joe Hendry After He Was Shown in the End of NXT Heatwave: Report

Joe Hendry speaks about his goal in life

While speaking to WrestleZone Managing Editor Bill Pritchard, Hendy said that his goal in life is to do the best he can. “To do the absolute best that I can. It’s as simple as that. That’s one thing that I’ve learned from working with great people in the industry is that, ‘All you can do is do your absolute best. Control what you can control and do your absolute best,” WrestleZone quoted Joe Hendry.

Advertisement

The TNA superstar further said that attitude leads to great things, and his chemistry with former NXT Champion Trick Williams is a testimony to that. Hendry said that there were no such plans for him and Williams but once they shot a promo and the crowd loved it, he too started enjoying it.

The social media popularity of Joe Hendry is significant and his WWE appearances do bring good numbers. So, it won’t be wrong to say that Joe Hendyr might be on his way to WWE soon.