Joe Hendry Reveals WWE and TNA Agreement Now Allows Him To Train at Performance Center Full-Time

Joe Hendry is undoubtedly the best thing to have come out of the WWE and TNA collaboration. The TNA superstar has made three appearances on WWE NXT and has made waves with show. In their last appearance on NXT, Hendry did a live concert.

His first WWE appearance went on to rake in huge viewership numbers and his video turned out to be the most watched video on X, even overtaking the debut of Wyatt Sicks debut video. And now, Hendry has revealed that he has been allowed to train at the WWE performance center in Orlando, and he was approached by none other than WWE legend, Shawn Michaels for this.

What did Joe Hendry say?

While speaking to Matt Camp on The Wrestling Rant, Hendry discussed the idea involved in the crossover between NXT and TNA.

"I’m in a situation where we’re having historic collaboration between TNA Wrestling and WWE. We’re in a situation where TNA Wresting have worked it out with WWE where I can appear on TNA Wrestling as a contracted talent, I can appear on NXT, and I can train at the Performance Center full-time and do indies and do signings. This is unprecedented. It’s never been done before in the business. So thank you to TNA and WWE for figuring it out,” he said.

He stated that he has no ego when it comes to being better. He thanked TNA Wrestling for giving him an opportunity to do that, and he also hopes to do historic business with the company.

Joe Hendry thanks Shawn Michaels for allowing him to train at WWE performance center

Hendry discussed how Michaels approached him with the opportunity to train at the WWE performance center, and how he finally got on-board. “For me personally, from a training perspective, Shawn’s giving me a huge opportunity, and Shawn said, ‘Hey, this door is open. If you want to train at the Performance Center, we’re gonna open that door.’ I was like, ‘Let’s do it.’

He said that he soon started training in Orlando calling it one of the best experiences of his life. The TNA superstar also stated that he was working with Terry Taylor, and was participating in the promo classes. Previously he had stated that he had been training at the performance center and with Ace Steel. Joe Hendry is all set to face Joe Coffey at NXT Great American Bash Week Two on August 6, 2024.

