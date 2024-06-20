Joe Hendry’s NXT Debut Becomes Second Most Liked WWE Video Since WrestleMania 40; Find Out Which One Tops List

TNA superstar Joe Hendry’s surprising debut on WWE NXT has turned out to be the second most liked video of WWE after WrestleMania 40. Hendry, who is considered one of the most popular wrestlers at Impact Wrestling, made his debut on June 18 at NXT’s 25-man Battle Royal.

But do you know which one is the first? It is Uncle Howdy’s arrival on Monday Night RAW on June 18 that has grabbed the eyeballs. Currently, that video is WWE’s trending video on the internet and is the most liked video on the internet after WrestleMania 40.

The Wyatt Sicks faction, which had been teasing an appearance for weeks, finally made their debut in the closing segments of Monday Night RAW on June 18, 2024. And reports reveal that WWE has long term plans for this group .

Which are the other top WWE videos on the internet?

With Uncle Howdy’s debut being the first one and Joe Hendry’s debut in second place, here are the other three WWE videos on the internet.

#3. Sheamus return: Former WWE Champion Sheamus’s return on Monday Night RAW on April 15 is the third most liked WWE video on the internet.

The Celtic Warrior had been nursing a very serious neck injury since 2023, and his last appearance was nearly eight months ago against Edge. He was expected to return by WrestleMania 40, but WWE booked him for a RAW return against Ivar.

#4. Liv Morgan Kiss segment with Dominik Mysterio: This segment of Liv Morgan kissing Dominik was a rage on the internet. It was also quite surprising to witness something of the Attitude Era being repeated today in WWE.

Morgan had survived another rematch against Becky Lynch, retaining her WWE Women’s World Championship. Dominik, who was there to curtain Morgan’s attempt to win the match, ultimately ended up assisting her. Morgan showed her appreciation to a frustrated Dominik by kissing him.

#5. CM Punk spoiling Drew McIntyre's attempt at a title shot at Clash at the Castle: The fifth most liked video is CM Punk once again spoiling Drew McIntyre’s attempt at a title shot at Clash at the Castle. What’s fascinating about this segment is the phenomenal camera work, which was in sync with the storyline.

Punk's identity in a referee’s attire was kept hidden until he revealed himself. The camera work was exceptional in this segment, which was marked by several fans. Punk later attacked McIntyre, who was then defeated by Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight title.

Now, Drew McIntyre is locked in an intense battle with Punk, who has most probably been cleared to wrestle following his torn meniscus injury. The two can clash at the WWE SummerSlam in August.

