Joe ‘Jellybean’ Bryant Father and Mentor to Kobe Bryant Dies at 69; Leaving a Lasting Legacy

Joe ‘Jellybean’ Bryant, former NBA player and the father of NBA Hall of Famer Bryant, has passed away at 69. The Philadelphia Inquirer revealed that he had recently been battling health issues, leading to a massive stroke.

Bryant had undergone this major health setback four and a half years after his son Kobe, granddaughter Gigi, and seven other people tragically lost their lives in a helicopter on January 26, 2020.

Joe Bryant from Philly courts to international success and family bonds

Recognized from Philadelphia courts to international arenas, Joe Bryant carried the memorable nickname "Jellybean" due to his love for the candies. Gifted with unique skills, his 6-foot-9 frame and talent somewhat anticipated those of later stars like Magic Johnson and LeBron James. He was the Public League Player of the Year in 1972 and went on to average over 20 points and 11 rebounds in two seasons at La Salle.

In 1975, Bryant was picked in the first round of the draft by the Golden State Warriors who later sold his rights to the 76ers within four months. Bryant played four seasons with his home team, contributing significantly to the Sixers' journey to the NBA Finals in 1976-77.

Following the 1982-83 season, where he played for the Houston Rockets, Bryant found notable individual success playing professionally in Europe, predominantly in Italy. Later, he and his family relocated back to the Philadelphia region and settled in Wynnewood.

Bryant and his son Kobe were notably close during Kobe's childhood and celebrated a career at Lower Merion High School. However, their relationship faced challenges as Kobe's Hall of Fame career with the Los Angeles Lakers developed and he sought increasing independence from his family. Joe Bryant hadn't publicly commented on his son’s untimely death.

Joe Bryant's Legacy: Player, Coach, and Father to a Basketball Icon

Joe Bryant held an average of above 8 points, nearly 2 assists, and 4 rebounds per game in the NBA. After retiring as a player, he followed his passion for coaching at various levels; he most notably spearheaded the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks from 5-07 and 2011.

Pam Cox became Joe's wife in 1975 and they welcomed their son, Kobe, into the world in 1978. Kobe would later rise to become one of the most acclaimed basketball players in history.

Joe played for teams such as the Philadelphia 76ers, San Diego Clippers, and Houston Rockets in the NBA. He also found success playing basketball overseas in Italy and France.

Besides his stint with WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks, Joe served as a coach in Italy, Japan, and Thailand. Joe and Kobe Bryant together scored 38,895 points, holding the record in NBA history for the father-son duo with the most combined points until LeBron James and his son stepped past them with 40,474 points.

