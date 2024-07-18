Joe Lacob Feels Golden State Warriors 'Have a Future All-Star' in Brandin Podziemski; DETAILS Inside

With Klay Thompson gone, the Warriors are expected to face even more challenges a year after missing the playoffs. However, the rise of Brandin Podziemski, who made the All-Rookie First Team the previous season and appears ready to take a big step forward in his sophomore campaign, is one of the team's bright spots.

Podziemski has had a busy summer, participating in three NBA Summer League games where he piled up points. He also holds a spot on Team USA's Select Team. The Warriors shut him down after he scored 21 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and dished out seven assists against the Bulls on Sunday, claiming he was too talented for the Summer League.

When asked about Podziemski's development during a Summer League game on Wednesday, Warriors owner Joe Lacob couldn't help but smile from ear to ear.

What did Jacob Loew say?

Lacob said, "He was a revelation, to be quite honest," Lacob said of Podziemski's rookie campaign."He started a whole bunch of games for us. Steve [Kerr] had trouble getting him off the floor; he had to have him on the floor, he was so good. He does so many things so well. He's ultra-confident, he's got an NBA body, he can get wherever he wants. He can obviously shoot threes, he can drive, he can pass. I mean, what can't he do?"

He further added, "We're really excited. We think we have a future All-Star. We really do."

Podziemski oozes confidence

Brandin Podziemski does not hesitate to meet the demands made of him. He declared boldly last season that he had what it took to be not just a franchise mainstay but also Stephen Curry's heir apparent. Podziemski said, "When he retires, in how many years that may be, I feel like it's my job to fulfill what he's doing."

Podziemski appears to have been taken under Curry's wing. Curry would frequently compliment Podziemski for infusing vitality into an aging team even before the rookie began to see substantial playing time. He even gave Podziemski a shout-out for showing off his abilities at All-Star Weekend on a national platform.

As a rookie, Podziemski made an astounding 38.5 percent of his three-pointers, demonstrating his elite shooting ability for a 21-year-old in the NBA. For a rookie, his 3.2 attempts per game was also a high total.

The Warriors have also discovered a valuable trade asset in Podziemski, one that they may utilize to acquire a player with superstar potential. According to reports, the Jazz are more interested in him than Jonathan Kuminga in a possible trade for Lauri Markkanen.

