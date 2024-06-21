Joe Mazzulla Hilariously Gets a Little Too Specific When Asked How He'd Rob a Bank

If circumstances ever pushed Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla into a life of crime, he'd probably be well-prepared to rob a bank. Given his knack for devising intricate game plans on the basketball court, it’s clear he’s thought about bank heists before. During a recent interview, he quickly detailed his idea for the perfect heist.

On Monday, the Boston Celtics claimed their 18th NBA title by finishing off their series against the Mavericks at home. Just days after this victory, Mazzulla joined columnist Zach Lowe on his podcast, The Lowe Post.

Reflecting on his time as an assistant coach, Mazzulla mentioned how he used to watch the 2010 crime thriller The Town — set in Boston — multiple times a week. This frequent viewing has left him unable to see Fenway Park without imagining his own heist.

Joe Mazzulla reveals what role he'd play in a bank robbery

In the podcast, Zach Lowe asked Mazzulla about his near-obsession with The Town and what role he would choose in a hypothetical heist. Unsurprisingly, Mazzulla’s answer had a lot in common with his coaching role.

“I wanna plan the whole thing, like attention to detail,” Mazzulla said. “Find the people that you know whose personalities and characteristics work for each positioning that you need. It’s all about the preparation. I think once you’re in that moment, you have to rely on your preparation — similar to a game — so I would like to be that guy that plans and hires the people [to] set it in motion, or the guy that has to have steady hands, control his breathing to execute the safe.”

Knowing Mazzulla, there’s no doubt he’d nail both roles if he put his mind to it.

Joe Mazzulla is taking over the internet through his anecdotes

Joe’s display of Celtic Pride quickly went viral, with quotes from his appearances on “Pardon My Take” and “The Lowe Post” dominating Celtics fans’ social media feeds all day.

This wasn’t the 35-year-old’s first time on podcasts, but it definitely highlighted his skills as a guest. His stories, unique perspectives, and behind-the-scenes insights make for fantastic content.

One notable clip showed him explaining how he used a scene from The Dark Knight to help Jayson Tatum handle outside pressure and expectations.

Mazzulla told Big Cat and PFT Commenter that they were watching the scene where Batman confronts the Joker in the interrogation room. Batman goes ‘Why do you want to kill me?’ only for the Joker to laugh and respond that he doesn't want to kill Batman because he needs him, saying "You complete me." For Joe, it was the coolest moment of how good and evil have to coexist. He also mentioned how differences have to coexist to bring out the best in each other.

