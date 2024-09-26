Joe Mazzulla Reflects on Jayson Tatum’s Finals MVP Snub With Optimism: ‘I Didn’t Want…’

The Boston Celtics clinched their 18th championship in the 2024 NBA Finals, with Jaylen Brown securing the Finals MVP award. Despite many fans hoping Jayson Tatum would claim the legacy-defining trophy, Tatum later shared that head coach Joe Mazzulla was pleased with the outcome. Mazzulla explained his reasons during a press conference at Celtics media day.

"I love him in a unique way, and that’s the bond we share. I appreciate that he respects my viewpoint and our way of discussing things. But ultimately, he’s only 26, and I told him, ‘Look, you’ve already accomplished so much in this league. Take a moment to step back, appreciate that, and be thankful that, with good health, you could have 10, 12, or even 14 more years in this league. Who knows what you’ll achieve next?’"

"I believe we haven’t seen his best yet because of how hard he works and his willingness to improve. I think it’s great that he now has something new to chase after."

"Success can sometimes take away that immediate hunger, and you might need to wait for the next challenge. Sometimes it's a loss or a losing streak. He got his challenge right in front of him, and I see that as a gift."

"That doesn’t mean he shouldn’t be upset. I didn’t want to diminish how the loss might affect him in the moment since I wasn’t there. But as his coach and someone who deeply cares about him, I thought it was great because now he has something to strive for throughout the rest of his career.”

Jayson Tatum put up an average of 22.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in the 2024 NBA Finals, helping the Celtics secure a 4-1 series win over the Dallas Mavericks. However, Tatum struggled with efficiency, shooting just 38.8% from the field, and Jaylen Brown had a more noticeable impact on the series despite his overall stats being lower.

Tatum doesn't see his failure to win the Finals MVP as a major issue, comparing his situation to other superstars like Larry Bird, Isiah Thomas, and Stephen Curry, who also won championships without always claiming the Finals MVP.

"It just wasn’t my time. I’m not the only superstar to miss out on Finals MVP. Steph Curry has four rings but only one Finals MVP. Isiah Thomas didn’t win every time, and Larry Bird didn’t win Finals MVP every time he won a championship."

"The most important thing was that we won, and I know I played a huge role in winning a championship... For me, I was happy for Jaylen Brown. I was happy we won, and I know I’ll win Finals MVP one day."

The Celtics are favored to repeat and could become the first team since the 2018 Warriors to defend their NBA Championship. To do that, Tatum will need to step up and secure the Finals MVP while leading the Celtics to their 19th Larry O'Brien Trophy in Boston.

