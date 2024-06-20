Joe Mazzulla Reveals How Pep Guardiola Helped Celtics Beat Mavs to Win Record 18th NBA Championship

Monday was a day to remember for the Boston Celtics, and not just for one reason but two major ones. First, there was the big win against the Dallas Mavericks in a decisive series, clinching it 4-1. Second, were Coach Mazzulla’s words of praise for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Globally known for his astute sports strategies, Guardiola engages in intense tactical discussions with Mazzulla right at the heart of the court.

When Guardiola attended the NBA Finals at TD Garden as a guest of Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, few anticipated the impact it would have. The combination of Coach Mazzulla’s training, Guardiola's strategic approach, and the team’s efforts led to the Celtics' great win against the Mavericks. Mazzulla was quick to credit Guardiola for his contributions.

Joe Mazzulla credits Pep Guardiola

On 18th July, ESPN posted a new tweet on its X handle. It read, “Joe Mazzulla credited Pep Guardiola for his strategy in the NBA Finals. Both won league titles in 2024.”

There is a reason for this praise. Pep Guardiola is famous for his smart tactics in football, but his influence reached the NBA Finals too. When Joe Mazzulla invited him to the game, Guardiola didn’t just watch; he offered his expert advice.

Guardiola's suggestions significantly boosted the Celtics' defensive game. Known for focusing on player positioning and teamwork, Guardiola's tips on defensive transitions worked wonders for the Celtics.

This approach translated well to basketball. After Game 5 of the Finals, Mazzulla was asked if Guardiola had helped in any way. He responded, "Dallas has one of the smartest defenses. We had to be creative. Pep helped me with transitions and how to move the guys."

Before Mazzulla’s statements, some people thought Guardiola's involvement was just a joke. But Mazzulla’s words changed that perception. Guardiola’s advice was crucial in the Celtics' dominant performance.

Whether you like him or not, Guardiola is a tactical genius and likely one of the most successful managers in football history. His curiosity and passion for strategy led him to share helpful suggestions with Mazzulla, which proved instrumental for the Celtics.

The guiding principles of Joe Mazzulla

Thirty-five-year-old Joe Mazzulla has been the youngest coach in NBA history. Along with being grateful to the manager, he has never been shy about expressing his faith. After his team secured their record 18th NBA championship by defeating the Dallas Mavericks 106–88 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Mazzulla's postgame outfit was yet another way to say thank you.

As he removed his long-sleeve shirt, he revealed a simple message on the shirt underneath: "But first ... let me thank God." This moment encapsulated the essence of Mazzulla's coaching philosophy, one that intertwines his devout Catholic faith with his approach to leadership and life.

Throughout the season, Mazzulla's faith has been a cornerstone. One of his pregame rituals includes a prayer walk around the empty TD Garden arena, the Celtics' home court in Boston, where he prays the rosary in peace.

In a recent documentary, Mazzulla shared his plans to visit Israel if his team won the NBA championship. "If we win the championship this year, we're flying to Jerusalem, and we're walking from Jericho to Jerusalem," he said. This journey is not merely a celebration but a pilgrimage, a chance to reconnect with his faith.

"Most people go to Disney World or whatever, but I think [the Holy Land is] the most important place to go back and reinvent yourself," Mazzulla added. His decision to choose a spiritual pilgrimage over a traditional celebratory destination speaks volumes.

However, the journey with faith comes with critics and its fair share of challenges. Last week, he went viral again when he shut down a reporter's loaded question about racial issues in the NBA.

The reporter asked about the significance of having two Black coaches in the NBA Finals and whether Mazzulla took pride in this milestone. Mazzulla, while acknowledging the question, redirected the conversation by asking, "I wonder how many of those have been Christian coaches?" This response not only highlighted his own identity but also subtly shifted the focus to a broader perspective on diversity and inclusion.



