Joe Mazzulla Shares Thoughts on New York Knicks Acquisition of Karl-Anthony Towns From Timberwolves

The New York Knicks bolstered their roster on Friday by acquiring star big man Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite this, Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla remains unfazed by the potential increase in Eastern Conference competition.

On Sunday, Mazzulla addressed reporters ahead of Boston's preseason trip to Abu Dhabi for matchups against the Denver Nuggets. Unsurprisingly, he was asked about the impact of New York’s major trade.

Mazzulla briefly acknowledged Towns' talent but quickly shifted the conversation to the Celtics' focus on continuous improvement.

"Every team is trying to upgrade their roster," Mazzulla said. "Karl-Anthony Towns is an excellent player, and they’ve got a strong team. But we need to focus on ourselves and keep getting better every day."

The Knicks gave up significant assets to land Towns, including star forward Julius Randle and sharpshooter Donte DiVincenzo, who were sent to Minnesota. The deal also involved draft picks and salary adjustments to finalize the three-team trade, which included the Charlotte Hornets. Randle missed the Knicks' entire 2024 second-round playoff run due to a shoulder injury, yet the team still proved it could compete without him. Earlier in the offseason, New York also acquired star wing Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets, which likely made DiVincenzo more expendable.

Heading into the 2024-25 season, the Knicks have retooled their roster around franchise point guard Jalen Brunson. With a new Big Three of Bridges, Towns, and Brunson, and solid two-way players like OG Anunoby and Josh Hart, the Knicks are seen as an emerging threat to the defending NBA champion Celtics.

Last season, Boston (64-18) and New York (50-32) finished first and second in the East but didn’t meet in the playoffs. The Knicks came up just short of the conference finals, losing a seven-game series to the Indiana Pacers in Round 2.

At the same time, the Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, cruised through the postseason with a 16-3 record, capturing the franchise’s 18th championship after losing only two games against Eastern opponents.

However, with New York’s roster upgrades, they are positioned to challenge Boston in a possible 2025 playoff matchup. The two teams will first meet on opening night this season, Oct. 22, at TD Garden.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ trade to the New York Knicks significantly impacts the Minnesota Timberwolves. They receive Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a first-round pick, improving their depth and playmaking. This move shifts the spotlight to Anthony Edwards, as Towns' inconsistency in key games had raised concerns. Financially, it relieves salary cap pressure, transitioning from a max player to a more balanced roster. While Towns' exit marks the end of an era, it creates new opportunities for team growth and flexibility.

