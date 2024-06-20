Joe Mazzulla Takes Larry O’Brien Trophy With Him to North End; Lets Fans Touch It 2 Days After NBA Championship Win

The North End was a sea of Celtics fans on Wednesday night. Just two days after clinching the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla proudly showed off the Larry O'Brien championship trophy around the neighborhood, expressing his gratitude to the devoted supporters.

"I was like I got to go see the trophy. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, I got to go touch it and that's what I did and I'm still shaking from it, it was surreal," shared Celtics fan Jarvier Cabral.

At 35, Mazzulla's rapid ascent from assistant coach with the Maine Red Claws to NBA champion head coach of the Celtics culminated on Monday. After a quick trip to Miami to celebrate with the team, the Rhode Island native returned to Boston by Wednesday.

Lucky fans got the chance to touch the NBA Finals Larry O'Brien Trophy

News of Mazzulla strolling around the neighborhood with the nearly 30-pound trophy spread like wildfire on social media, drawing crowds. Videos and photos showed some lucky fans getting to touch the trophy as Mazzulla passed by.

During his visit, Mazzulla stopped by several restaurants in the neighborhood, including Carmelina’s, Arya, and Umbria, according to their Instagram posts.

“We love Joe Mazzulla,” Carmelina’s shared in an Instagram post about his visit.

Boston Celtics' victory celebration in Miami

Celebrating in Miami, the Boston Celtics flew there around noon Tuesday, barely 13 hours after clinching the title with their Game 5 win in the NBA Finals on Monday night. Their return flight landed at Hanscom Field Airport in Bedford just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Coach Joe Mazzulla was seen carrying the championship trophy off the plane, placing it in the backseat of his car while reporters questioned him about their Miami trip, known for its lively nightlife.

“It was fun. We had a good time. Glad to be back in Boston,” Mazzulla said. “Grateful to the city.”

Mazzulla's wife, Camai, then took the trophy from the backseat and held onto it as they drove out of the airport.

What was even more interesting was that the Celtics chose to celebrate their latest title in Miami, the home of one of their toughest rivals in recent seasons. The Celtics and Miami Heat have clashed in the NBA Playoffs four out of the last five years, including three times in the Eastern Conference finals.

They've split these series, with Boston winning the 2022 conference finals and the first round this year, while Miami took the other two conference finals in 2020 and 2023.

"Whoever is hosting Boston Celtics in Miami for a party need to be ran out of Miami," Miami native and rapper Uncle Luke, of 2 Live Crew fame, posted on social media Monday night.

When is the Boston Celtics Parade?

Boston will be buzzing on Friday as fans gather for the Celtics' duck boat parade to celebrate their NBA Finals win over the Dallas Mavericks. Mayor Michelle Wu shared the parade route details on Tuesday.

The Celtics will honor their 18th NBA championship with fans in Boston on Friday starting at 11 a.m. ET. Fans can watch the parade on NBA TV and the NBA App.

According to Boston city officials, the Celtics will participate in a duck boat parade on June 21 to celebrate their recent championship, which they secured on Monday with a 106-88 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5.

