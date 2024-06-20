Joe Mazzulla Watched This Oscar-Winning Movie With Jayson Tatum To Work on Handling Expectations and Pressure

After the Boston Celtics won the NBA championship earlier this week, it is appropriate to reflect on their entire season and come to the conclusion that this is the only method to properly construct a championship team. Every exam they had to take was essential. Every motivating strategy the coach employed was the right move in a game of chess. For Joe Mazzulla, it involved awkward talks, watching The Dark Knight with Jayson Tatum, and watching UFC footage.

During his Tuesday appearance on Pardon My Take, Mazzulla explained the last one. The Celtics coach claims that after watching the interrogation scene with Tatum, the superstar was better able to handle pressure.

What did Mazzulla say?

Mazzulla explained that when they were working on how they were going to handle expectations and pressure, they quickly realized this is what must be done. "As Batman asks the Joker, "Why do you want to kill me?" during conversation in the interrogation room, we are watching that scene. And laughter erupts like the Joker. I don't want to kill you, he says. He says, "I need you." He recalled while revealing the secrets.

"You make me whole. And it seemed like the greatest thing ever. As if evil and good must coexist. To bring out the best in one another and those around you, differences must coexist. Thus, Dark Knight is a fantastic film," he added.

Advertisement

Mazzulla and Tatum’s first title

Mazzulla was not rated highly when he was appointed as the coach of the Celtics team and Tatum was under the scanner for not being able to take the game away from the opponents when it was needed the most. However, both of them have proven their critics wrong this campaign by lifting the trophy and also making the Celtics the team with the most NBA titles, 18.

ALSO READ: NBA Insider Reveals Boston Celtics' Plan to Offer Jayson Tatum Largest Contract in NBA History; DETAILS Inside