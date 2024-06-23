Joe Rogan Calls Conor McGregor Wise for Pulling Out of UFC 303 Main Event Fight with Michael Chandler; Details Inside

Notorious Conor McGregor was booked to lock horns with current sixth-ranked UFC lightweight fighter and former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler at UFC 303 pay-per-view.

The anticipation for UFC 303 was on the next level. The main reason behind the anticipation was the return of Conor McGregor to action after a long layoff of almost three and a half years.

Unfortunately, the main event match between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler got canceled just a few weeks ahead of the pay-per-view. UFC CEO Dana White revealed in his address video that Conor McGregor and his team were pulling him out of the main event as he injured himself during a training session.

Conor McGregor has been receiving massive backlash from the fight fans since he pulled himself out of the event. Not only fans but UFC fighters are aiming shots at Mystic Mac from UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, and more.

However, legendary UFC commentator Joe Rogan has some different thoughts, which definitely differ from those of the UFC fighter against Mystic Mac. Joe Rogan expressed Notorious pulling out of his anticipated UFC 303 match-up was a wise move.

Joe Rogan expressed on a recent episode of his YouTube channel, “Here's the thing about a broken pinkie toe. When you're a guy who kicks as much as Conor, it's a f***ing problem. It's also the same foot where his leg was snapped, and he went into that fight injured. This is the first [fight] he's pulled out of, and I think it's wise.”

Advertisement

He continued, “If you do have a broken toe and you are going into a fight.. what if that f***ing toe becomes a real issue? What if he throws a kick, and it smashes again, and he's in agony."

Conor McGregor reveals details about Michael Chandler’s UFC 303 purse

Conor McGregor pulling himself out of the event was a massive shock for UFC, fight fans, and especially his opponent Michael Chandler because Iron was after a McGregor match for almost two years.

Finally, at the UFC 300 post-press event, UFC CEO Dana White officially announced the match between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor for the UFC 303 main event.

However, Conor McGregor sustained an injury in the sparring session for the UFC 303 pay-per-view and Mystic Mac pulled himself out of the UFC 303 match against Michael Chandler.

Recently, Conor McGregor tweeted and informed Michael Chandler of the potential purse for their UFC 303 fight.

Advertisement

Conor McGregor tweeted and expressed, “(Michael) Chandler is getting paid 10x of what his contract states for other fights. This means he would need to fight 10 fights to make what he would make in this one. I’m The One. For those saying he could have fought 2 or 3 times by now, etc. He’d need 10 to break even with this cheque.”

Meanwhile, the former two-divisional champion Conor McGregor recently made an appearance at the Bellator Champions Series in Dublin. There, he revealed that he is planning to come back soon and will lock horns with Michael Chandler this year and possibly in August or September.

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor Reveals Timeline for His UFC Return; Know Details