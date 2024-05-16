Joe Rogan Calls for Major Rule Changes in MMA: ‘The Fight Should Be a Fight’

Ever feel like a takedown in MMA is a wasted opportunity? Joe Rogan, the UFC's familiar voice, thinks so. The current system features five-minute rounds with stand-ups when the fight stalls on the ground. This, Rogan argues, gives strikers and wrestlers an unfair edge.

Imagine you're a jiu-jitsu ace, spend most of the round controlling your opponent, but only have seconds left to make it count. That's the frustration Rogan wants to address. So, what's his radical solution? Let's just say it could turn the Octagon into a whole new battleground.

Round two - Starting where you left off

Joe Rogan, a longtime UFC commentator, has some bold ideas for changing the rules of MMA. Speaking with Royce Gracie on his podcast, Rogan didn't hold back. He believes the current rules are set up much more for strikers than for grapplers.

“The rules are set up much more for strikers than for wrestlers,” Rogan explained. “Because, like, say if you're a Jiu-Jitsu guy and you're out fighting in the first round and rounds are five minutes long, and you take the guy down, four minutes and 30 seconds, you only have 30 seconds to work.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Rogan argues that this isn’t fair. He thinks once a guy takes you down, the fight should stay on the ground. “Even if you're gonna make it rounds, the fight is the fight. I don't think you should stand people up, ever,” he emphasized.

Advertisement

Moreover, Rogan believes that if the round ends, the next round should start from the same position. “If the round ends and then the new round begins, I think they should start you right back in the same place,” Rogan said. “I feel like the fight should be a fight. So if a fight is five rounds, that's a 25-minute fight. I think whatever position that you're in at the end of that first round, you should begin in the second round.”

Rogan’s proposals are certainly stirring up a conversation. He’s calling for changes that would make the sport more challenging for strikers and give grapplers more time to work. These changes could fundamentally alter the dynamics of MMA.

Whether you agree with Rogan or not, his proposals have added an intriguing dimension to the ongoing conversation about the sport's future. What do you think? Should the UFC adopt Rogan's ideas, or are the current rules just fine?

Also Read: Conor McGregor Reacts to Colby Covington Declaring Him as ‘Biggest Fighter in UFC History’