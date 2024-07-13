Joe Rogan Credits This Fighter as More Skillful, Overlooking Jon Jones and Alex Pereira

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Joe Rogan thinks there is one more fighter in the UFC who is more skilled than Jon Jones and Alex Pereira. The realm of UFC is currently abuzz with a potential matchup between Jon Jones and Alex Pereira. Both fighters have shown destructive performances inside the octagon, thus challenging for the GOAT status. While Jones will look to defend his title against Stipe Miocic later this year, Pereira has already defended his title twice.

Poatan surprised everyone when he agreed to face Jiri Prochazka within 120 days of his Jamahal Hill bout. But Pereira showed no signs of fatigue and knocked Prochazka out with a vicious leg kick. Pereira then went on to tease a possible move to heavyweight, which further raised speculations. Meanwhile, overlooking Jon Jones and Alex Pereira, Joe Rogan has termed another fighter as well-rounded.

Joe Rogan explains his choice for choosing a bantamweight fighter as more well-rounded

Joe Rogan recently sat down with Rampage Jackson on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Discussing several topics, Rogan was asked by Jackson about his pick for the most well-rounded fighter in the UFC. While most would have named the likes of Jon Jones, Alex Pereira, and Islam Makhachev, Rogan had a completely different name in mind.

Revealing the name of his choice, Rogan chose the UFC bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley. He then went on to justify his pick. Rogan said, "That's a good question. It's hard to say. You know, it's hard to say. Might be Sean O'Malley. Sean O'Malley's not the best wrestler, but damn, his takedown defense is f**king good because he survived against Aljamain [Sterling], you know."

Well, even though Joe Rogan did not have Jon Jones on his list, the UFC color commentator still gave the GOAT status to Jon Jones. He also made an interesting point about Jones’ PED allegations.

Joe Rogan skeptical about Jon Jones’ PED usage

Joe Rogan thinks Jon Jones is the UFC GOAT given the consistency he has shown throughout his career. However, Jones has had his share of allegations about PED usage. The UFC heavyweight champion has, on several occasions, tested negative for banned substances. Speaking on the same, Rogan seemed a bit skeptical.

Rogan stated the amount of substances found in Joe Rogan’s system was miniscule. He also said that looking at Jones’ physique, one cannot say for sure whether he was on steroids. Rogan then used Lance Armstrong’s example to state that one cannot always confirm PED usage by the outer physique. Thus, with the battle for supremacy in the UFC going wild, the upcoming days will surely be exciting for the fans.

