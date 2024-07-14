Joe Rogan Demands Respect for Dana White in UFC’s USD 12.3 Billion Success Amid Controversies

Did you catch the latest JRE MMA Show with Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson? It was all about the UFC's incredible journey. What’s the secret behind UFC’s $12.3 billion success? Jackson dropped a bombshell, saying, "Uncle Dana did a lot for this sport." Joe Rogan couldn’t agree more.

He said, “Oh my God, without him, this wouldn’t be possible.” Curious about how Dana White transformed the UFC? They dived into White’s game-changing role and compared it to PRIDE FC’s downfall. Ever wonder what makes UFC so dominant?

How Dana conquered the MMA world

In a compelling conversation on the JRE MMA Show, Joe Rogan and former UFC fighter Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson delved into Dana White’s transformative leadership at UFC. Jackson opened with high praise, stating, “Say what you want about Uncle Dana but he did a lot for this sport.” Rogan instantly agreed, emphasizing, “Oh my God, without him, this wouldn’t be possible. Like you see what happens to these other organizations with regular dudes, running them, they all folded up they fall apart.”

Rogan then highlighted the fierce competition UFC faced, particularly from PRIDE FC. Back in the late '90s, PRIDE was filling stadiums in Japan with 90,000 fans, overshadowing UFC's presence. Yet, Dana White's strategic acumen turned the tables after 2001. UFC caught up soon when White acquired it.

They just got the brand name 'UFC' so essentially he built it from scratch, Rogan explained. This was a time when PRIDE FC, despite its popularity, started to crumble under financial pressures and controversy, eventually folding in 2007.

Advertisement

Under Dana White’s guidance, UFC soared by focusing on mainstream acceptance and strategic partnerships. He revamped the organization’s image, instituted safer, standardized fighting rules, and brokered significant TV deals.

Also Read: Joe Rogan Net Worth 2024 - All you need to know

This not only legitimized the sport but also broadened its appeal beyond the traditional combat sport audience. Moreover, Dana's hands-on approach ensured that UFC stayed at the forefront of innovation, unlike its competitors who struggled to adapt to the evolving sports entertainment landscape.

These calculated moves by Dana White were crucial. They not only steered UFC through competitive waters but also positioned it as a dominant force in global sports entertainment.

Rogan's take on Power Slap

Joe Rogan, often praised by Dana White for his sharp analysis, shared his honest opinion on the Power Slap League . Speaking on the JRE MMA Show, Rogan said, “I wouldn't do it. I'm fully in support of anybody doing whatever the f*** they want to do. I'm like if you could bull ride, if you could BMX jump and skateboard and all that crazy sh** where people break their necks.”

Advertisement

He elaborated, “I feel like you should be able to do anything but I wouldn't do it. Like you have seen slap fighting. They get slapped unconscious. Just a slap. They are ready for it. They are like professional slappers. I watch those f***ing clips. I am one of those idiots.” Rogan’s candid take highlights his respect for personal choice, even in extreme sports.

What do you think about Dana White's role in the UFC's success? Do you believe his leadership style is what the sport needed?