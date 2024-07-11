Joe Rogan Gives Brutally Honest Verdict on Dana White’s Power Slap: ‘One of Those Idiots'

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has an honest take on Dana White’s Power Slap League as he claims that he wouldn’t be a part of the sport. Power Slap has seen a surge in popularity with a boom in viewership numbers on social media.

Rogan has claimed that he watches those clips on social media regularly but it’s not something that he’d actively participate in.

Joe Rogan gets honest on Dana White’s Power Slap

Joe Rogan, who is often highly hailed as an analyst by Dana White, has now shared his honest opinion on the popular Power Slap League. Rogan referenced other popular and extreme sports while explaining his stance on the matter.

Speaking on the JRE MMA show, Rogan said, “I wouldn't do it. I'm fully in support of anybody doing whatever the f* * k they want to do. I'm like if you could bull ride, if you could BMX jump and skateboard and all that crazy sh** where people break their necks.”

He further added, “I feel like you should be able to do anything but I wouldn't do it. Like you have seen slap fighting. They get slapped unconscious. Just a slap. They are ready for it. They are like professional slappers. I watch those f...ng clips. I am one of those idiots.”

Power Slap, despite its popularity, has often failed to be recognized by fighters and athletes. Many feel that the competitors don’t have a fair chance to defend themselves, which counts it out as a sport.

Fans and experts have often raised concerns about the safety of the participants, claiming that the contestants have a higher chance of getting CTE.

Joe Rogan warns Paige VanZant against joining Dana White’s Power Slap

Former UFC contender Paige VanZant has started a new career in Dana White’s Power Slap league. ‘12 Gauge’ also won on her first appearance on the Power Slap and the videos created quite a lot of buzz on social media.

Rogan, however, warned VanZant against pursuing a move to Power Slap, reminding the former UFC star about the potential health consequences. Rogan also pointed out on the JRE show that joining the Power Slap could ruin VanZant’s pretty looks.

VanZant, meanwhile, defeated Christine Wolmarans via unanimous decision on her first appearance on Power Slap. She told Nina Marie-Daniele that she took zero brain damage in the fight, contradicting Rogan’s stance on the matter.