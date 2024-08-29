Joe Rogan Heaps Praises on Ilia Topuria Following Viral Video of Champion Cracking Pads: ‘No Fat in His Technique’

Ilia Topuria has left Joe Rogan mightily impressed with his technique. The newly crowned UFC featherweight champion posted a video of him cracking pads. Intrigued by his techniques, the UFC color commentator expressed his admiration for Topuria’s fighting style in a recent episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

Reflecting on the Spaniard’s reason for success, Rogan opined, “One of the things that is phenomenal about him is his technique. His technique is perfect. There's no fat in his technique. There's no wasted movements, so when an opportunity presents itself, everything is so fast because the technique is so streamlined.” Rogan then went on to compare Topuria’s fast hands with that of Floyd Mayweather. The 57-year-old then claimed that it was the sheer speed of Topuria’s hands that led to the downfall of Alexander Volkanovski.

Back in UFC 298, not many people gave Topuria a chance against the undisputed king of the featherweight division. However, after getting cut open by Volkanovski in the first round, Topuria stunned the audience when he knocked the champion out in the second round to win his maiden UFC title. Despite an immediate rematch with Volkanovski being speculated by the MMA fraternity, the Australian decided to take some time off. As ‘Volk’ suffered back-to-back KO defeats (Makhachev and Topuria), his medical team advised him to relax for a bit before getting back to the grind.

This paved the way for a UFC 308 showdown between Max Holloway and ‘El Matador’. Boasting of an impeccable knockout record, Topuria will definitely feel confident in defending his title for the first time. However, standing in his opposite corner will be none other than the ‘Baddest Motherf***er’ of the UFC. While UFC 300 took place in April, the memories of Holloway getting into a dog fight with Gaethje remain fresh in fans’ minds. Holloway delivered the most thunderous knockout punches in UFC’s history to knock Gaethje out cold. With a banger of a fight expected to take place in October, both Topuria and Holloway dealt significant verbal blows at each other.

Initially accusing each other for ‘ducking’ fights, Holloway recently gave a stern warning to the champion. Speaking in a recent interview, ‘Blessed’ mentioned UFC 308 will be even better and more brutal than what he did at UFC 300. Thus, with the battle lines being drawn, it remains to be seen whether the champion can reign supreme over the BMF come UFC 308.

