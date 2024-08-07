Joe Rogan Hilariously Recalls Finding Out Prince Harry Talked ‘Sh*t’ About Him for Spreading COVID Vaccine Misinformation

UFC commentator Joe Rogan spoke about the time when a member of the British royal family criticized him. When the popular podcast host was on the brink of cancellation due to his remarks on the COVID-19 vaccines, Prince Harry decided to go against the 56-year-old.

In his Netflix stand-up comedy special Burn the Boats, Joe Rogan reminisced at times during COVID. Prince Harry condemning his vaccine takes appeared to have caught the UFC commentator off-guard.

Joe Rogan recalls being criticized by Prince Harry for COVID vaccine misinformation

UFC commentator and popular podcast host Joe Rogan is one of the most beloved personalities in the space. His recently released stand-up comedy special Burn the Boats on Netflix offered a new perspective on his bits, where the 56-year-old spoke on controversial topics and current events. According to IMDB, his eighth special currently ranks at a 4.9 out of 10.

One of said topics was the COVID-19 vaccines. At the height of the pandemic, Joe Rogan could often be heard dismissing the vaccines. The UFC commentator would often be criticized by several parties due to his dismissal of said vaccinations. People demanded Spotify take action and remove The Joe Rogan Experience for supposed misinformation spread by the podcast host.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle expressed concerns over said COVID-19 misinformation and urged Spotify to take action regarding the matter. Although the music streaming platform did not remove Rogan’s podcast, they issued a content advisory warning to episodes that mention the pandemic.

In his recent Burn the Boats special, Rogan reminisced on the fact. The UFC commentator revealed he had found out about Prince Harry’s criticism after waking up. He also claimed it was ‘weird’ that a member of the royal family had uttered his name. The popular podcast host countered the said criticism.

“If you're getting your vaccine advice from me, is that really my fault? Who are we protecting?” said Joe Rogan. Despite the counter argument, the podcast host claimed he does hold any malice toward Prince Harry. In fact, the UFC commentator claimed he would love to meet the royal family member.

“I’m not even mad at Harry; if I were him, I would have said the same s***,” said Rogan. He claimed he would ask Prince Harry about psychedelic mushroom consumption. This hinted at the 39-year-old revealing that he had experimented with several drugs for recreational purposes.

Joe Rogan’s anti-vaccine remarks landed him in a load of trouble. After notable musician Neil Young removed his music from Spotify due to said COVID misinformation, the music sharing platform was pressured to do the same with The Joe Rogan Experience.