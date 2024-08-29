Joe Rogan IQ: How Intelligent Is the Popular UFC Commentator Really?

Joe Rogan—a name synonymous with deep dives into complex topics on his hit podcast. But just how sharp is he? With an IQ of 127, Rogan stands well above the average American score of 98. Surprised? This insight came from a candid podcast discussion, revealing not just numbers but the implications behind them.

Ever wondered how such intelligence plays out in real-world conversations? Does it matter that Rogan is concerned about a nationwide dip in cognitive abilities? Stick around as we unpack what his IQ really means in the realm of public discourse.

On an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan shared some surprising insights about IQ levels in America. During a conversation with former CIA officer Mike Baker, Rogan discussed the average IQ levels in the United States and revealed some shocking statistics.

"We have a lot of 84-IQers out there bouncing around, walking into traffic," Rogan said, expressing his frustration over the declining cognitive abilities in the country. He explained that about 15% of the American population has an IQ of 84 or below, which is considered below average. "Between 55 and 70, [it’s] 2% of the population. And then, 14% of the population is 85," he continued, painting a bleak picture of the nation's cognitive state.

Advertisement

But Rogan didn’t stop there. He also took a moment to talk about his own IQ. He mentioned, "I’m in that sweet zone between 115 and 130." Back in 2019, out of sheer curiosity, he decided to take an online IQ test. The test, which Rogan mentioned was a Brain Metrics Certified test, yielded surprising results for him.

He scored a 127, which places him in the "above average" category. This was unexpected for Rogan, who confessed, "I legitimately thought I was dumber." He shared his test results on Instagram at the time, captioning a photo with the result, "I legitimately thought I was dumber," revealing a mix of humility and surprise at his own cognitive ability.

Check Out: Joe Rogan Net Worth 2024 - All you need to know

Rogan's revelation about his IQ and the broader discussion on intelligence raises some interesting points about how we perceive and measure intelligence. IQ tests, while widely used, are just one way to assess cognitive ability. They don’t account for other forms of intelligence, like creativity or emotional intelligence. Rogan's candidness about his own score adds a personal touch to the often impersonal numbers game of IQ statistics.

Advertisement

In another episode of his podcast, Rogan delved into the impact of environmental factors on IQ levels in America, specifically focusing on leaded gasoline emissions. He shared a story about his friend in Brooklyn who tested his backyard soil and found it "filled with lead from leaded gasoline from the f..ng 60s and 50s."

Highlighting the severity of this issue, Rogan cited a study from the National Academy of Sciences, revealing that "childhood exposure to leaded gasoline has caused a loss of 824 million IQ points for more than 170 million Americans." He pointed out that people born in the 1960s, like himself, may have lost up to six IQ points due to this exposure, underscoring how deeply environmental factors can affect cognitive abilities.