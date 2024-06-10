Joe Rogan Makes Alarming Joke Theft Accusation Against Late Robin Williams: ‘It’s a Vampire Thing'

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has made a surprising claim about the late Robin Williams, who was an actor and comedian and a legendary figure in his field. He won the Academy Award in 1998 for his work in Good Will Hunting.

Rogan, meanwhile, is also a famous stand-up comedian. He is a man of many trades. Apart from his UFC commentary and other TV gigs, Rogan is a renowned comic.

Joe Rogan speaks about Robin Williams

Robin Williams died in 2014 at the age of 63. A decade after his death, Joe Rogan has claimed Williams used to steal other people’s works. The commentator has previously named himself a fan of the late legend.

Rogan, though, has now said that Williams used to do other people’s bits on shows. Rogan told Harland Williams in JRE episode #2158, "I think (Robin) wanted to kill more than he wanted to be ethical at any cost. Part of that manic sort of style is this constant need to have a bit about anything that you're talking about ever. Killing was more important; filling that hole inside of him was more important than anything.”

Rogan claimed that fellow comedian Sam Kinison also got at Williams. He furthered: “If you ask any of those comics from back then, there's always instances of Robin going on a talk show and doing your bit.”

Advertisement

Joe further stated that “material theft” is something weird that people do. He said, “They try to pawn off other people's bits as their own.” Well, he didn’t stop there, as he said, “It's a vampire thing,” because one goes on stealing a “little bit” from every other guy.

Williams was known for his manic stand-up routine. He died in 2014 by suicide. Apart from comedy, Williams also left his mark in the film industry.

When Joe Rogan recalled meeting Robin Williams

Joe Rogan has previously shared his fandom of Robin Williams. The UFC color commentator termed Williams a ‘cultural icon’. Speaking to Sebastian Junger in JRE episode #1655, he said, “I met him (Williams) after one of my shows; I didn’t know I was talking to him until a couple of minutes into the conversation.”

Rogan claimed that Williams waited in line, like others, to meet him. Upon meeting, he revealed the aspects of Rogan’s work he liked. After a couple of minutes of the conversation, Rogan realized he was talking to Robin Williams.

Advertisement

Also Read: When Joe Rogan Got Shoved in the Wall by Mark Coleman