Joe Rogan Recalls Embarrassing Fan Question About Conor McGregor-Nate Diaz Matchup

Joe Rogan has recently shared one of his weirdest moments. Rogan, well-known for his commentating skills and Spotify podcast, has been around with the UFC since Day 1. Thus, many consider him an authority of the UFC and value Rogan’s opinions highly. But this often leads to some embarrassing moments, as recalled by Rogan in his latest Netflix special, Burn the Boots.

The 56-year-old reminisced about an incident from several years back. Rogan was going through an airport security protocol while under the influence of marij**na. As he tried hard to act normal, Rogan was asked a very weird question by the security personnel.

The UFC color commentator recalled, “They bring over a man who starts touching me while he's asking me UFC questions. It's one of the weirdest moments of my life 'cause, first of all, I'm ticklish, and I'm tryna act normal. I'm standing here, and this dude's on his knees going, 'You think Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz ever going to fight again?'"

Well, Rogan did not know how to reply to the query and felt significantly embarrassed. As a matter of fact, although the security personnel approached Rogan at the wrong moment, the question about Nate Diaz fighting Conor McGregor is a very common one.

Tied at 1-1, the rivalry is one of the iconic ones in the history of Dana White’s promotion. Back in UFC 196, McGregor agreed to fight Diaz on short notice. Unfortunately, the lack of preparation took a toll, and the Irishman lost the bout via a second-round submission via a rear naked choke.

However, McGregor soon had his revenge as just five months later, the duo once again locked horns at UFC 202. McGregor put up a brilliant show to outclass Diaz and secure a decision victory. Thus, with their intense rivalry ending on a cliffhanger, fans have been asking about when their trilogy would happen. Reigniting the possibilities, Nate Diaz’s manager called for a possible trilogy fight after Diaz recently got the better of Masvidal.

Coming back to Rogan, he has been a pillar for the UFC, supporting the promotion significantly. In one of the shocking revelations, Dana White revealed that initially, Joe Rogan had agreed to commentate on the UFC without a salary for 13 straight events. Although Rogan's estimated pay at the moment is speculated to be around $50,000 per PPV, White can never thank the 56-year-old enough for his initial sacrifice.

