Joe Rogan Recalls Saving Bodyguard From Getting K.O.'d by Leon Edwards: ‘One of the Biggest Mistakes of Your Life'

Joe Rogan recalled on his podcast how he saved a bodyguard from getting knocked out by Leon Edwards back in 2021. Rogan had gone out with Edwards and comedian Dave Chapelle after ‘Rocky’ had made an appearance on the JRE show.

A bodyguard asked Edwards and others present in the building to leave and absurdly singled out the UFC star. He got in Edwards’ face and tried to be aggressive. Rogan intervened, letting the bodyguard know who Edwards was and how he could make easy work of him.

Joe Rogan stopped bodyguard from getting knocked out by Leon Edwards

Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan recently recalled when he had gone out with Chapelle and Leon Edwards. He explained how the drama ensued, saying: "But at the end of the night, the bodyguard decided he was going to kick everybody out, and for some reason, he singled out Leon Edwards, and he got in his face, and he was saying to Leon, 'Hey man, I told you it's time to leave'.”

Rogan then let the bodyguard know that Edwards was one of the best fighters in the world. He said: "I asked him if he knew who he was shouting at (Leon), and I said, 'That is one of the baddest --------- on the planet; you're about to make one of the biggest mistakes of your life'.”

Rogan then said that the same bodyguard watched when Leon Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 to become the welterweight champion. The bodyguard was disappointed, according to Joe Rogan.

Edwards happens to be a person with a cool and calm demeanor outside the octagon. However, inside the cage, he is one of the best fighters in the world.

The Brit already has an impressive resume, with wins over Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington, Donald Cerrone, and more. Edwards will face Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 in the third defense of his title.

Joe Rogan was critical of Leon Edwards’ UFC 296 performance against Colby Covington

Leon Edwards comfortably defeated Colby Covington at UFC 296. 'Rocky', an amazing striker, however, decided to engage in grappling exchanges with Covington, which Joe Rogan felt was an ego-based decision.

He said on ESPN after the fight, “What was interesting is that he made choices tonight that were not the best choices to win the fight but almost like to prove a point. Like, he chose to engage Colby in grappling in moments where he did not have to.”

Rogan added that Edwards found himself in trouble on occasions after going to the ground. He could have easily avoided that and kept the fight on his feet. Edwards is far superior to Covington in the stand-up realm of the game.