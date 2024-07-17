Joe Rogan Reflects on His Childhood in Neighborhood Where ‘Gay Guys Would Get Naked and Play Bongos’

Who would've guessed Joe Rogan grew up in a gay neighborhood? If you did guess it you were right. Speaking with Sam Tallent on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe revealed how it used to be there. His aunt, who lived with him, used to smoke marijuana with the gay and naked men around the neighborhood.

Not only that she also played bongos with them. Surprising? Well, you don't normally hear these kind of stories. But the JRE podcast is always filled with unusual stories.

How open was Joe Rogan's childhood?

Sam Tallent the famous comedian and author, joined Joe Rogan in the episode 2175 of his podcast. They discussed about various stuff like how people who wear glasses without having a vision problem are weird. That wasn't all. A few minutes after that they started discussing about Rogan's neighborhood when he was 11.

This was when Rogan said, "Yeah, so I lived in a fully gay neighborhood... Yeah, but we were in Haight-Ashbury, like that area. We were right off of Lombard Street so we're in there, in like the mix of the whole thing. Like I could walk to Fisherman's Wharf from my house. And so my neighbors were gay and my aunt used to, she would smoke pot with these gay guys and they would get naked and play the bongos."

Rogan kept going on, "They would be like, 'oh, she's over there playing the bongos with the gay guys'. It's like, 'okay', like it was so normal to me that it wasn't until I moved to Florida that I even realized that people were homophobic and that was when I was 11."

Joe Rogan's personal perspective on glasses

Joe Rogan ventured into a light-hearted yet revealing discussion with comedian Sam Tallent about why glasses , particularly on women, seem so appealing to him. Rogan candidly expressed his confusion and curiosity about people who wear glasses without needing them for vision. "You know what’s weird? People that wear glasses, that don’t have vision problems," Rogan pondered, sparking a lively exchange.

Sam Tallent chimed in with his take on why some opt for clear lenses, saying, "It shapes their faces, is what they say. It’s an accessory. If they have a big fat face, they’ll wear big glasses. I really don’t trust those people." This humorous critique led Rogan to a more personal admission about his own tastes.

"So answer me this question: why do I think it's hot when I see girls in glasses? Coz I do," Rogan confessed, adding a layer of self-reflection to their banter. Tallent agreed, sharing his own preference for the look, especially when glasses are paired with a casual hair flip.

