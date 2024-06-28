Joe Rogan Reveals Exactly How UFC Rankings Are Decided; ‘Most People Agree on Them’

Joe Rogan explained in detail how the UFC rankings are decided. Rogan claimed experts, i.e. the press members, vote based on who wins a fight, which contributes to the rankings released by the promotion.

Speaking on the JRE Fight Companion for the UFC Saudi Arabia show, Rogan added that he believed this is the best ranking available. He furthered that he seldom disagrees with the official rankings.

Joe Rogan explains the UFC ranking system

UFC president Dana White recently stirred the pound-for-pound debate between Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones. This raised skepticism about the ranking system, on which Joe Rogan cleared the air.

He said, “Based on who’s winning it’s voted on. It’s based on the experts, [they] are deciding, like the press… They’re the best rankings we currently have available and most people agree on them. They’re very close to what I would say are accurate. I only very rarely disagree with the rankings.”

The ranking jury consists of 21 media members from different outlets. They vote on the 11 different weight divisions for male and female fighters as well as the two separate pound-for-pound lists for each gender.

The votes are aggregated and a final list is made based on that. Islam Makhachev is currently the men’s pound-for-pound number 1 fighter while Alexa Grasso holds the top spot for women.

Joe Rogan’s criticism on UFC 302 judging

Mitch Raposo and Andre Lima faced off in the early prelims of the UFC 302 card. The consensus was that Lima had scored an easy win. While judges Adrian Castro and Eric Colon scored the contest 30-27 in Lima’s favor, judge Dave Tirelli had a 29-28 scorecard in favor of Raposo.

Joe Rogan was left flabbergasted by the call. Rogan said on the commentary table, “I've really been an advocate for open scoring and more judges. I think three judges is too few."

Absurd scorecards have become somewhat of a regular occurrence in the UFC. Experts like Joe Rogan have often advocated for open scoring to solve the issue to some degree.