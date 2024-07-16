Joe Rogan Reveals He Finds Girls With Glasses Hot

Have you ever wondered what catches someone's eye? Well, Joe Rogan just shared his unique take on this during his podcast. In a candid conversation with comedian Sam Tallent, Rogan revealed a particular attraction—girls in glasses. They pondered why some opt for frames with clear lenses, purely as a fashion statement.

Tallent, needing glasses to see, joked about those who wear them just to shape their faces. But why does Rogan find glasses so appealing on girls? His straightforward confession sparked a playful debate about personal tastes and the subtle allure of spectacles.

Why glasses on women are attractive to Joe Rogan?

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan and his guest, comedian Sam Tallent, delved into a seemingly trivial yet intriguing topic: why some people choose to wear glasses without a prescription. The conversation quickly pivoted to a more personal revelation from Rogan himself.

Joe Rogan kicked things off with a ponderous note, "You know what’s weird? People that wear glasses, that don’t have vision problems." Sam Tallent responded passionately, declaring, "I hate them. They are stealing valor. I am so blind without this."

Their banter continued as Rogan questioned the motive behind clear lenses, leading Tallent to explain, "It shapes their faces, is what they say. It’s an accessory. If they have a big fat face, they’ll wear big glasses. I really don’t trust those people."

Advertisement

Then, Rogan steered the conversation towards a more personal confession, injecting a bit of humor and self-reflection. He said, “So answer me this question: why do I think it's hot when I see girls in glasses? Coz I do."

Tallent echoed this sentiment, "I do too man." Tallent further explained he likes it when girls remove their spectacles and flick their hair.

The interaction was not just about discussing fashion choices; it also reflected on deeper themes of identity and attraction, all encapsulated within Rogan's characteristic frank and engaging style.

Also Read: Joe Rogan Net Worth 2024 - All you need to know

A look back at Joe Rogan's 2012 comedy special

If you're a hardcore Joe Rogan fan, you'd know this isn’t the first time he’s talked about his attraction to women in glasses. In his now-famous comedy special Live from the Tabernacle back in 2012, Rogan delivered a hilarious bit about why men find women with glasses strangely attractive.

Advertisement

He candidly said, “Women might not know this because you don't know how f**ked up we really are, and this is nothing we're proud of, but I'm going to be honest and everyone will back me up. When a man meets a woman and she's wearing glasses, the very first thing that pops into his head is, 'I wonder what it would look like if I c*m on those glasses.'"

Rogan concluded the joke by saying, "We're not proud. It's not something we dwell on but it f**king pops in there, man." His raw honesty and humor resonated with many, making it one of his memorable bits. This long-standing fascination with women in glasses adds depth to his recent podcast confession.

So, what do you think about this trend of wearing glasses as a fashion statement? Do you agree with Rogan and Tallent’s views, or do you see it differently?

Advertisement