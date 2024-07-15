Joe Rogan Reveals His Hilarious Takeaway for Dana White After Rampage Jackson Broke Door on the Ultimate Fighter

Joe Rogan has revisited the time when Rampage Jackson smashed a door on The Ultimate Fighter and revealed what Dana White had to take away from the incident. Rogan claimed that the doors were of low quality and the company needed new contractors.

Jackson, when coaching opposite Rashad Evans on TUF 10, lost his temper after his team had lost a challenge. He went on to punch a door before absolutely demolishing it on live TV.

Joe Rogan reveals what Dana White needed to note from the Rampage Jackson incident

J oe Rogan, who recently demanded respect for Dana White for what the latter has done with the UFC, has recalled a hilarious story. The UFC color commentator said Rampage Jackson’s angry outburst and his breaking the door showed that the company needed new contractors.

Speaking on the JRE MMA show #159, he told Jackson, “When you were on The Ultimate Fighter with Rashad and you broke that door, I was like they need to get new contractors. That’s the cheapest f****** door I have ever seen in my life.”

Jackson, meanwhile, claimed that he was embarrassed by the incident and the way he lost his temper. Jackson claimed that he has had temper issues, causing him to lose friends and relationships over the course of his life.

Jackson had a decorated MMA career, fighting in promotions like Pride, UFC, Bellator, and more. He was an entertaining fighter throughout the course of his career.

Advertisement

Jackson was also a menace to deal with outside the octagon. He had a funny character and gave hilarious mic bits that fans still fondly look back on.

Also Read: Joe Rogan Credits This Fighter as More Skillful, Overlooking Jon Jones and Alex Pereira

Rampage Jackson drops fight news to Joe Rogan

Rampage Jackson dropped a mega fight news in his latest appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Jackson claimed he is set to fight former opponent Rashad Evans in a boxing match.

The duo is reportedly set to box at ONE 168, however, there’s no official confirmation on the matter yet. Jackson claimed he came close to fighting Shannon Briggs, though, that didn’t materialize.

Jackson and Evans previously fought at UFC 114 with ‘Suga’ earning a decision win. The bout was the culmination of their coaching stint opposite each other at TUF 10. Jackson is looking to lace up the gloves and make his pro-boxing debut to avenge that loss.

Advertisement