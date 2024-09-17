Joe Rogan Reveals Reason Behind Starting His UFC Journey Over NBA and Football; Details Inside

Joe Rogan, the well-known UFC pundit, is not your typical "Joe!" The 57-year-old is a master of many crafts, leaving his mark on stand-up comedy, martial arts, and of course, fight commentary. Having said that, Rogan isn't your best bet for NBA or football.

The American comedian revealed his lack of skill in basketball and football during a recent episode of his wildly popular JRE podcast. This revelation prompted the comedian to make a comeback to the UFC.

When Tom brought up his conversation with Dana White, Rogan's boss and friend, the topic suddenly veered off course. Thinking back to his days working for the minor league from 1997 to 1998, Segura praised Rogan's unwavering love of the game.

At this point, Rogan came clean about being the best at just one sport and turning it into a career. In fact, according to Rogan himself, MMA is the only sport that interests him, and he has no interest in learning about other sports. He also knows very little about other American sports, such as basketball and football.

“It’s the only sport I know, I don’t even know the rules to basketball and they blow that whistle, I don’t know what the f*ck is going on. I mean I do watch fights but when I watch fights like, I don’t have to say, ‘Oh, this guy has a great question mark (kick), I already know what he does!

Advertisement

Eventually, Dana and company bought into the promotion to grow it into the massive organization it is today, which got him into the UFC. Segura was also astounded to learn that Rogan made all of the decisions without having to prepare because, above all, it's the one thing he loves doing with all of his heart.

In other news, Rogan discussed the idea of athletes transitioning to mixed martial arts (MMA) and suggested that NBA legend LeBron James should follow suit by dominating the UFC similarly to his illustrious reign in the NBA.

ALSO READ: Joe Rogan Net Worth 2024 - All you need to know