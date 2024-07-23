Joe Rogan Reveals Whether He Thinks Donald Trump Will Start World War 3 if He Wins 2024 US Presidential Election

Donald Trump might be starting World War III. While several allegations have been made about Trump’s dictatorship, Joe Rogan does not seem to buy the news. The current political scenario in the US is quite tumultuous. With the presidential elections upcoming, Donald Trump is once again hogging all the limelight. Running for the presidential position, Trump faces stiff competition from the likes of Kamala Harris.

In the events surrounding his recent assassination attempt, Donald Trump has faced significant support from his countrymen. Continuing the thread, Joe Rogan, too, has recently debunked claims of Donald Trump possibly initiating a third world war.

Joe Rogan views Joe Biden as a bigger threat

Joe Rogan has always maintained a neutral stance while speaking about politics. He has never showcased any inclination towards either of the Democrats or Republicans. However, while voicing out his opinions, Rogan has never shied away. In a recent episode, The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator sat down with comedian Sam Morril.

Speaking about the Donald Trump situation, Rogan stated, “The problem is this administration [under Joe Biden] looks like they're on the verge of starting World War III, and when Trump was in office, that didn't happen." He added that everyone keeps saying that Trump would become a dictator and a lot of other things. Rogan further shared that such claims would have been "sellable" if he had not served as president already and did "none of those things.”

Rogan followed up his explanation by declaring his decision not to vote. Meanwhile, before the assassination became news, Donald Trump made headlines for proposing a UFC-style migrants’ fighting league.

Donald Trump’s wild migrants’ fighting league idea

Donald Trump recently proposed a UFC-style fighting league for migrants. Terming the migrants as ‘nasty’ Trump asked his good friend Dana White to make this idea a reality. However, the UFC head honcho did not seem to be interested in the idea and never responded. But Dana White did have a lot to say following Trump’s assassination attempt.

Speaking on the shocking incident, Dana White mentioned that he was on a flight to Italy when he heard the news. Inspired by how Trump handled the situation, White called him a real ‘AMERICAN BADA**’. Thus, with the presidential campaign intensifying in the US, it remains to be seen who has the last laugh.

