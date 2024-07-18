Joe Rogan Says He is Still in Disbelief and Shock Over Recent Donald Trump Assassination Attempt: ‘We’re in the Matrix'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of violence.

Joe Rogan still cannot process the recent assassination attempt on the former president of the United States of America, Donald Trump. Last week, the entire world was shocked as Trump was shot in broad daylight. The ex-POTUS was addressing a huge crowd in Butler, Pennsylvania, for his presidential campaign. However, things went chaotic when, during his speech, a bullet was fired at Trump. Allegedly aimed to assassinate Trump, the sniper missed the target as the former President got hit in the ear.

With blood oozing out, Trump was immediately escorted out of the rally and was admitted to the hospital. Luckily, Trump was declared to be out of danger and is expected to return to public service soon. However, following the gruesome attempt, the UFC color commentator seems to be still in shock.

Joe Rogan is confused about Donald Trump’s assassination attempt

Joe Rogan recently sat down with comedian Chad Daniels on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. During their conversation, Rogan expressed his disbelief over the entire incident. He also went on to wonder whether we are living inside a matrix.

Elaborating on his sentiments, Joe Rogan stated, “The whole thing is nuts... The whole thing stinks of either incompetence or a design, or we're in The Matrix... The whole thing is bananas. He's 20 years old, and then you find out he was in a BlackRock commercial? Is this the Black Mirror? Is this real?"

Well, it is not only Joe Rogan who seems to have been caught off guard by the incident. Conor McGregor recently praised Trump for ‘spitting out bullets’ at the age of 78, instead of leading a laid-back life. Speaking on the same lines, UFC head honcho Dana White too, had words of praise for his dear friend Donald Trump.

Dana White was left shell-shocked after hearing Donald Trump’s news

Donald Trump is a well-known fan of the UFC. He is often spotted gracing the UFC events and also has a good rapport with Dana White. Following the news of the shooting. White revealed that he was on a flight to Italy when he heard the news. Taking to his X account, the UFC head honcho detailed that Mick Maynard sent him a picture of Trump on his cellphone.

Asking for justice from the law, White went on to call Donald Trump an ‘American Bada**.’ White also labeled Trump as the most ‘toughest’ and ‘resilient’ politician in the country. Thus, with the Presidential elections nearing, the recent Donald Trump incident has surely impacted the dynamics. It will now be important to see how much of a role it plays when the voters turn up to vote.

