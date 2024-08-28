Joe Rogan Slams News Network Over Edited Comments on Kamala Harris and Tulsi Gabbard: ‘They don’t care’

Joe Rogan isn't afraid to speak his mind, especially when it comes to politics. But what happens when his words are twisted? That's what Rogan is claiming now about MSNBC. The popular podcast host says the network edited his comments to make it seem like he was praising Kamala Harris.

In reality, Rogan was talking about Tulsi Gabbard. So, why would MSNBC do this? Is it just a case of sloppy editing or something more deliberate? Rogan thinks it's about pushing a narrative, not telling the truth. He isn’t suing, but he’s speaking out. Could this be a wake-up call about how we consume news?

Joe Rogan recently took to his podcast to call out MSNBC for what he believes was a deliberate attempt to twist his words. According to Rogan, the network edited a segment from his show to make it appear as though he was praising Vice President Kamala Harris when, in fact, he was speaking about former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. Rogan, known for his candid and often controversial takes, didn’t hold back in expressing his frustration.

“I’m not suing MSNBC,” Rogan said, addressing his audience directly. “But this is what MSNBC did: they took a clip of me talking about Tulsi Gabbard and they edited it up and made it look like I was saying great things about Kamala Harris.”

Advertisement

To Rogan, this wasn’t just a case of sloppy editing. He believes it was a calculated move to push a certain narrative. “I was talking about Tulsi Gabbard and then I was talking about the media behind Kamala Harris, all this surge and all these people just deciding that she’s good, she could win, and they put the two of those together,” he continued. Rogan was clearly upset by what he saw as an effort to mislead his audience and misrepresent his views.

ALSO READ: How Did Joe Rogan Get Famous? From Stand Up to Podcast Supremacy Exploring His Rise to Fame

In response to Rogan’s accusations, MSNBC issued a statement denying any intentional manipulation. They argued that the edits were part of a larger piece meant to illustrate a range of opinions about Harris and that any overlap in comments was coincidental. However, Rogan wasn’t buying it. He accused the network of caring more about crafting a story than telling the truth.

Advertisement

“But they don’t care about the truth,” Rogan said. “They just want a narrative to get out there amongst enough people because most people are just surface readers who ‘read a headline’ and say to themselves ‘I got it now.’ If you read an article that says, ‘Andrew Schultz is a liar,’ you just start repeating that he’s a liar.”

For Rogan, this incident is about more than just his own words being twisted. He sees it as part of a broader problem with media today. He believes that too many outlets are more concerned with pushing a specific agenda than they are with accurate reporting. This, he argues, is why it’s so important for people to look beyond the headlines and seek out the full story.

Rogan’s comments have certainly sparked a conversation among his listeners and beyond. Some agree with his critique of the media, while others feel that he might be overreacting. Regardless of where one stands, it’s clear that Rogan’s willingness to call out what he sees as misinformation has once again put him at the center of a media storm. Whether or not MSNBC will respond further remains to be seen, but Rogan’s message is loud and clear: don’t trust everything you see, especially when it comes from the media.

ALSO READ: How Did Joe Rogan Get Famous? From Stand Up to Podcast Supremacy Exploring His Rise to Fame