Joe Rogan Spills Beans on ‘Really Smart’ Trick That Helped Anderson Silva Establish Reign of Dominance in UFC

Anderson Silva used to win his fights using cunningness. Well, that’s what Joe Rogan is claiming these days. Silva, who made his debut in the UFC back in 2006, quickly emerged as one of the legends of the game. When Silva knocked down Rich Franklin to clinch the UFC middleweight championship, little did anyone know what was about to come.

During the time between 2006 and 2013, nobody could beat Silva. In a stellar display of MMA masterclass, Silva defended his title a whopping 10 times.

Unfortunately, after almost 7 years of undisputed dominance, Silva was finally stopped by Chris Weidman. Well, by that time, the glorious stories about Silva were already written. Looking back, Joe Rogan has spotted a clever way in which Silva used to win his matches.

Joe Rogan decrypts Anderson Silva’s winning technique

Joe Rogan recently spoke in detail about UFC legend Anderson Silva on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Terming Silva as one of the GOATs, Rogan decided to spill the beans on how he managed to dominate his opponents for so long. Well, the revelation was quite simple. He opined that Anderson Silva always stuck to the basics and never attempted anything fancy.

Rogan pointed out, “Anderson was not just really good but also really smart. He just knew when he could hit you and knew when you could hit him, and he would take his time." He added that as the fight went on, Silva made it "boring," which was also his strategy because then one would get anxious and the person would do something to pick up the speed. The host said that, at that moment, Silva would crack the fight.

Rogan pointed out that Silva was so engrossed in sticking to his abilities, that he never cared if his fights appeared to be boring. The UFC color commentator also mentioned that it was when Silva decided to try something new, he got defeated by Chris Weidman. Thus, it is apparent that Joe Rogan never shies away from putting forward his opinions. He recently also made his voice heard about Jon Jones’ PED allegations.

Joe Rogan doubles down on Jon Jones PED fiasco

Jon Jones has been accused of using Performance Enhancing Drugs several times. However, despite the setback, ‘Bones’ has always come back strong and is currently the UFC heavyweight champion. Opening up on the controversy, Rogan stated that Jones is one of the greatest fighters in the UFC . The fact that he has consistently maintained his dominance bears testament to his credibility.

Unfortunately, Jon Jones was recently charged with a couple of misdemeanors. He allegedly refused to appear for a drug test and also showed aggression to the testing agents. Luckily, Jones has pleaded not guilty and has been let off with a warning. Thus, with the MMA realm bringing new colors every day, Joe Rogan is right up there to bring the most of it to every fight lover across the world.

