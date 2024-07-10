Joe Rogan Suspects a ‘Fix’ Took Place at Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing Match

Joe Rogan feels something fishy was going on with the fight between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury. Ngannou, who was the former UFC heavyweight champion, had decided to leave the promotion and switch to boxing. The UFC heavyweight went against the then-undefeated Tyson Fury in his debut match in October 2023. While most fans and experts ruled Ngannou out, ‘The Predator’ proved everybody wrong.

Ngannou went toe to toe with Fury for all the ten rounds. He even got Fury to the floor, much to the surprise of the audience. Unfortunately, in the end, the experience of Fury prevailed, earning him a 94-95, 96-93, 95-94 split decision victory. However, Joe Rogan seems to be a bit skeptical about the narrative. He has even hinted at a possible ‘fix’.

Joe Rogan gives Francis Ngannou the victory

Joe Rogan, in his recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, delved deeper into the Ngannou v Fury fight. Although Fury picked up a clean win, a majority of the masses believed otherwise. The UFC color commentator, too, is inclined towards Ngannou being the better fighter. He also opined that Ngannou perhaps needed a knockout to put an end to all suspicions.

But Rogan also thinks that the judging was a little dubious. The UFC color commentator stated, “I thought he won that fight… But, you know, they were setting up that [Oleksandr] Usyk fight. They were not gonna let — yeah, it just seemed like the fix was in a little bit.” If Rogan’s notions are true, these are some serious allegations.

Unfortunately, Fury did not carry his winning luck against Oleksandr Usyk. Securing a split decision victory, Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion in history since 2001. Coincidentally, Ngannou too, suffered the same fate in his second boxing bout.

Francis Ngannou suffered a shattering defeat against Anthony Joshua

Looking at Ngannou’s boxing prowess against Fury, he soon got a shot at Anthony Joshua. Hyped up as the ‘Knockout Chaos’, Ngannou looked like the firm favorite due to his exceptional striking abilities. However, in reality, the match turned out to be quite different. Joshua looked comfortable and dominated proceedings right from the start.

In what was a shocking outcome, Joshua knocked Ngannou out cold in the second round of the bout. Thus, despite his initial dominance, Francis Ngannou would really need to go back to the locker room and revisit his strategies. It will now be interesting to see how well can he bounce back.

