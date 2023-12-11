Joe Rogan wants more UFC fighters to use PEDs 'like Conor McGregor did' for THIS reason

Former UFC two-division champion The Notorious Conor McGregor is away from Octagon in 2021. He faced Dustin “Diamond” Poirier in their trilogy fight at UFC 264. The fight ended in a tragic way when McGregor broke his leg.

McGregor has been away from Octogon now for almost two years. According to rumors, McGregor is set to make his octagon return after almost two years. He recently entered the UFC’s anti-drug program.

UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan talked about how fighters should use PEDs just like Conor McGregor on a recent episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Podcast. The recent episode featured YouTuber Derek. Both discussed a lot of things, from why Andrew Tate has a massive fan following to the UFC’s drug program.

Rogan expressed his support for fighters using PEDs: “I would imagine it's going to be a little more lax, and I would support that. I certainly support guys taking things to recover from injuries like Conor McGregor did with his leg injury, one hundred percent. There is no question about it. I'm one hundred percent all in on that. That's the only way."

Joe Rogan expressed on Conor McGregor's return

Conor McGregor is currently training hard for his comeback, which is rumored to be next year, 2024. According to a recent report, McGregor is set to make his comeback near UFC 300.

McGregor’s expected opponent is former Bellator lightweight champion and current UFC fighter Michael “Iron” Chandler.

Chandler called out Conor McGregor after he knocked out Tony Ferguson in 2022 at UFC 274.

UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan recently expressed his feelings about Conor McGregor's comeback and injury.

“No one comes back from that. No one has ever come back from that catastrophic leg break. The shin breaks? Not a single athlete has come back from it and performed at the same level.

