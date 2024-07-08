Joe Rogan Warned About ‘Nasty Side Effects’ Due To Extreme Diet and Exercise Regimen By Scientist

Scientist Dr. Mike Israetel has warned Joe Rogan about his exercise regimen and diet practices. Israetel, a beloved figure in the fitness community, has also questioned Rogan’s use of TRT.

He is skeptical about the UFC color commentator’s workout regimen which mostly focuses on Kettlebell workouts. Apart from that, Israetel also questioned the use of carnivore diets, claiming that carbohydrates are integral to fitness.

Mike Israetel’s take on Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan, who has a mega net worth of estimated USD 120 million through his various ventures, is a fitness buff. He works out regularly and also takes other measures to keep himself in shape.

Dr. Mike Israetel, however, has questioned the JRE podcast host’s workout regimen, saying on the Renaissance Periodization podcast, “Kettlebells are pretty cool for that [functional training]. But I would say over-indexing on kettlebells as a first priority… barbells and dumbbells first…”

He also questioned the effectiveness of one of Rogan’s favorite exercises, the Turkish lift. Rogan is also known for using TRT, which is a questionable choice, as per Isratetel. He said, “You’ll take it and you’ll get all these nasty side effects… or you’ll take the TRT and kind of nothing will happen.”

He also expressed skepticism about Rogan’s choice of using carnivore diets. As per Israetel, the use of carbohydrates is essential in order to keep the body fueled for high-performance workouts.

Karate tournament ended Joe Rogan’s fighting career

Joe Rogan is a man of many talents and apart from commentating on fights, he also practices the trade diligently. However, his fighting career came to an end at a young age after Rogan knocked his opponent out in a tournament.

During the US Open National Taekwondo tournament, Rogan knocked the Illinois State Champion with a spinning wheel kick. Rogan told comedian Aakash Singh on the JRE podcast how it was a horrific experience for him.

Rogan explained his opponent didn’t wake up even after almost half an hour and was stretchered off to the hospital. That flipped the switch in him and Rogan reconsidered his passion of pursuing a fighting career.